Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Related
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards squared off on Monday but the most compelling matchup of the night was between Draymond Green and a couple of unruly fans. The two Wizards fans were located right by the scorer’s table in close contact with the players. They used their proximity to try to rile up the Warriors side, particularly so with Draymond. They allegedly challenged Green’s claim to the Hall of Fame and continued to spout vitriol throughout the night.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip)...
Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell react to Dak Prescott silencing his haters in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
NBA stars Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell couldn’t be more hyped up after watching Dak Prescott play a historic game for the Dallas Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. And why wouldn’t they be? Not only did Prescott lead the team to the 31-14 victory, but he also silenced his doubters in the […] The post Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell react to Dak Prescott silencing his haters in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 3-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s epic game for 49ers vs. Seahawks
It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer. Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr.
LeBron James is 38 years old and has been playing in the NBA for 20 years now. The Los Angeles Lakers star was reminded of that fact as he faced Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets on Monday. James and Smith had a funny little exchange on the court where the Rockets rookie told […] The post Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like
Stephen A Smith stirred the pot again on Friday night, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when sharing his opinion on the best teams in the NBA’s loaded Eastern Conference. “This is gonna shock y’all. I see about four teams in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is not the Milwaukee Bucks,” […] The post Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it
Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing. With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner […] The post Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams to make key Matthew Stafford $62 million move after Sean McVay return
The Los Angeles Rams have made an important contract move with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford after head coach Sean McVay opted to return for the 2023 season. The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford’s 2023 option bonus and his 2024 salary, contract numbers that will pay the star quarterback a combined $62 million […] The post Rams to make key Matthew Stafford $62 million move after Sean McVay return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He can’t guard me’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant savagely trolls Suns amid another monster game
Ja Morant wasn’t even supposed to play on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar entered the matchup as questionable due to a left hip injury, but he was eventually cleared to play ahead of the opening tip. It didn’t look like Ja was hurting at all as he dominated the Suns with another amazing performance.
Biggest need Jazz must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz must make crucial moves with less than a month until the NBA trade deadline. Keep in mind that the Jazz started this season off well, going 10-3. Since then, however, they’ve only won 13 games. They currently hold a win-loss record now of 23-24. That’s good enough for eighth place in the […] The post Biggest need Jazz must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum’s immediate reaction to 50-burger vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum put together one of his best performances of the season in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum finished with 51 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 40 minutes of action. Not only did Tatum light up the scoreboard, but he did so very efficiently — he went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the three-point arc to give the Celtics their seventh straight win.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0