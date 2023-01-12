The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards squared off on Monday but the most compelling matchup of the night was between Draymond Green and a couple of unruly fans. The two Wizards fans were located right by the scorer’s table in close contact with the players. They used their proximity to try to rile up the Warriors side, particularly so with Draymond. They allegedly challenged Green’s claim to the Hall of Fame and continued to spout vitriol throughout the night.

