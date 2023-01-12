ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline

By Timothy Schumann
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QudG0_0kCwRm8I00
Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.

"As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement. "But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."

While fuel prices have been falling significantly when looking at the national average, citizens of the Evergreen State are still firmly on the expensive end of the market nationwide. Washington's pump prices were again only beaten out by Nevada, California, and Hawaii, who filled out third to first on the list of most expensive states to gas up in.

Compared with the national average of $3.28 per gallon, Washington's $3.92 makes it 64 cents per gallon higher than that average. This is a full $1.11 off the nation's least expensive fuel costs of $2.81 per gallon currently paid by Georgians.

In Washington, intra-state variance remains high, spanning a range of $1.23 per gallon across counties. The outliers this week, San Juan and Pend Oreille counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $4.55 and $3.32 per gallon, respectively.

This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.

On top of the nation-topping prices, as of Jan. 1st of this year Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade tax to contend with. Originally projected to cost an additional 46 cents per gallon, the first carbon auction concluded last month, and that price projection may have been on the high side.

According to previous reporting by The Center Square, Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers thinks that prices may only rise 28 cents per gallon. This is based on 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide selling for $35 per metric ton.

Brett Davis contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

Guest
4d ago

Didn’t Insley trot out some story that this wouldn’t affect gas prices his $.46 fossil fuel tax. But as with everything that Insley says there’s always a lie to back up.

Reply
12
Doug Smith
4d ago

thanks to Inslee, this all falls on him because he doesn't know how to run a government office. he's a screw ball of all GOVERNORS being that he fall total last

Reply
5
Thomas Malaglowicz
4d ago

Didn’t the media just tell us that inslee’s little tax wasn’t a tax and won’t affect gas prices?

Reply
9
Related
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington the second worst state for driving

WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma home prices predicted to stay steady

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma homeowners are not likely to see their properties devalue anytime soon, even as prices drop in the rest of the country. The Sooner State boasts the most stable housing market in the nation post-pandemic, according to research released by market experts at Construction Coverage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax

(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M

(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
INDIANA STATE
KING 5

Washington State Ferries plans to add services for 2023

SEATTLE — Officials with Washington State Ferries said the agency experienced plenty of ups and downs last year, with one of its biggest challenges being a workforce shortage. "We grappled with some challenges, but also had a lot of successes," said Hadley Rodero, a spokesperson with WSF. Rodero said...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate

A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy