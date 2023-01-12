ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville picked to host 2024 U.S. diving trials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The U.S. diving trials for the 2024 Olympics will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

USA Diving awarded the competition to the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.

The trials, to be held in June 2024, will determine the American team for the Paris Games.

"We're very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville," USA Diving president Lee Michaud said. "The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we're thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid."

More than 100 divers are expected to compete at the 1,284-seat natatorium; the specific dates for trials will be set at a later date. Pending U.S. qualification, the event is set to conduct events for both men and women in individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform.

The U.S. diving team will be looking to build on the three medals it won at the Tokyo Olympics. China is the world's dominant diving nation, claiming seven of eight gold medals and 12 medals overall at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Indianapolis hosted seven of the last 10 Olympic diving trials, including events that picked the teams for Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Next summer, Indy will host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in a temporary pool at 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Colts.

Knoxville has hosted several major USA Diving events, including the 2019 junior national championships and the 2014 national championship. This week, a TYR Pro Swim Series event is being held at the university pool.

