Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown sidelined with adductor strain

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss Thursday night's game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets with a right adductor strain, and he could miss "a week or two," per Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

"I anticipate it being pretty short," Mazzulla said before Thursday night's game, when asked how long Brown -- who was ruled out a little over 90 minutes before tip -- would be sidelined.

"Probably a week or two."

Brown, who scored 41 points in Boston's home win over New Orleans on Friday night, told reporters afterward he'd tweaked his groin and that he would get it checked out.

Mazzulla said Brown tried to warm up to play Thursday but was deemed unable to go.

"I'm not sure what the timeline is," Mazzulla said. "I know he tried to give it a go today and wasn't able to do it. We'll know more the next couple days, see how he responds."

Mazzulla said he thought were was a plan for Brown to get imaging done on the injury.

Brown, 26, is averaging career highs in both points (27.2 per game) and field goal percentage (49.8%) this season for Boston, which entered Thursday's game against Brooklyn with the NBA's best record.

Earlier Thursday, Brown came in fourth for a second straight week in the voting for backcourt spots for the Eastern Conference for next month's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, trailing Nets guard Kyrie Irving , Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden .