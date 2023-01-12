ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown sidelined with adductor strain

By Tim Bontemps
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uzp9C_0kCwRWxY00

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss Thursday night's game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets with a right adductor strain, and he could miss "a week or two," per Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

"I anticipate it being pretty short," Mazzulla said before Thursday night's game, when asked how long Brown -- who was ruled out a little over 90 minutes before tip -- would be sidelined.

"Probably a week or two."

Brown, who scored 41 points in Boston's home win over New Orleans on Friday night, told reporters afterward he'd tweaked his groin and that he would get it checked out.

Mazzulla said Brown tried to warm up to play Thursday but was deemed unable to go.

"I'm not sure what the timeline is," Mazzulla said. "I know he tried to give it a go today and wasn't able to do it. We'll know more the next couple days, see how he responds."

Mazzulla said he thought were was a plan for Brown to get imaging done on the injury.

Brown, 26, is averaging career highs in both points (27.2 per game) and field goal percentage (49.8%) this season for Boston, which entered Thursday's game against Brooklyn with the NBA's best record.

Earlier Thursday, Brown came in fourth for a second straight week in the voting for backcourt spots for the Eastern Conference for next month's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, trailing Nets guard Kyrie Irving , Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy