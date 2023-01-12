ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Roblox Stock Is Surging Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported key metrics for December. What Happened: Roblox said its daily active users in December jumped 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million. Hours engaged climbed to 4.7 billion last month, up 21% year-over-year. Roblox estimated that December revenue was between...
Benzinga

Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NBC Connecticut

China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC Connecticut

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid Easing Inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. Nevertheless, investing in this uncertain environment...
NBC Connecticut

10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
NBC Connecticut

Chinese Travelers Are Returning to Singapore, But a Full Recovery Is Not Expected This Year

Singapore is welcoming them back, but a full return of Chinese tourists isn't likely in 2023, Singapore Tourism Board executives said at a press conference Tuesday. Singapore Tourism Board's CEO Keith Tan cited limited flight capacity and the speed of China's border reopening as some of the reasons a full recovery from Chinese tourists isn't expected this year.
NBC Connecticut

IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
NBC Connecticut

Market Environment Was One of the Worst Imaginable in 2022, Insurer Allianz Says

Asked how difficult it is for the company to invest, Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte replied, "2022 was one of the worst, in terms of environment, that you can imagine." "Equities and bonds going down, and you know that all of the classical theories haven't really worked — and it was enormously challenging for our colleagues at Pimco," he added.
NBC Connecticut

New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022

Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
NBC Connecticut

SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
NBC Connecticut

IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP

Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...

