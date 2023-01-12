Read full article on original website
Why Roblox Stock Is Surging Today
Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported key metrics for December. What Happened: Roblox said its daily active users in December jumped 18% year-over-year to 61.5 million. Hours engaged climbed to 4.7 billion last month, up 21% year-over-year. Roblox estimated that December revenue was between...
Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
10-Year Treasury Yields Climb as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. At 5:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up 4.6 basis points at 3.559%. The yield on...
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid Easing Inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. Nevertheless, investing in this uncertain environment...
OECD Chief Says China's Reopening ‘Overwhelmingly Positive' to Help Tackle Global Inflation Crisis
"One of the drivers of inflation was very much the supply shock related to global supply not being able to keep up with global demand … as swiftly as was required," Cormann told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "And so, China coming back...
IEA Chief Lauds U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as Most Important Climate Agreement Since Paris Accord
"The Inflation Reduction Act, in my view, is the most important climate action after the Paris 2015 agreement," Birol said during a panel on energy security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The U.S. legislation, which includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies,...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
The Worst Is Over for the Global Chip Shortage, ABB Chairman Says: ‘I'm Quite Optimistic'
Asked whether supply chain issues with regard to semiconductors have been resolved, ABB's Peter Voser said that he believes the worst of the chip supply crunch has subsided. "It was really an issue in 2022, specifically the first two, three quarters," Voser told CNBC. However, he added that slowing growth...
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
Investing in Last Year's Top 10 Stocks Is ‘a Recipe for Disaster,' Expert Says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
Chinese Travelers Are Returning to Singapore, But a Full Recovery Is Not Expected This Year
Singapore is welcoming them back, but a full return of Chinese tourists isn't likely in 2023, Singapore Tourism Board executives said at a press conference Tuesday. Singapore Tourism Board's CEO Keith Tan cited limited flight capacity and the speed of China's border reopening as some of the reasons a full recovery from Chinese tourists isn't expected this year.
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
Market Environment Was One of the Worst Imaginable in 2022, Insurer Allianz Says
Asked how difficult it is for the company to invest, Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte replied, "2022 was one of the worst, in terms of environment, that you can imagine." "Equities and bonds going down, and you know that all of the classical theories haven't really worked — and it was enormously challenging for our colleagues at Pimco," he added.
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022
Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
IMF Says Fragmentation Could Cost Global Economy Up to 7% of GDP
Fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of the GDP, according to an IMF report. Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted countries to become more disconnected. If unresolved, this trend will lead the developing world to "fall further behind," the report says. The International...
