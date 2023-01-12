ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Channing Tatum Dishes On Whether He’d Marry Again Amidst Zoe Kravitz Romance

Channing Tatum, 42, made rare comments about his love life in an interview with Vanity Fair published January 17. The Magic Mike star is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, 34, following his divorce from Jenna Dewan, 42, with whom he shares daughter Everly, 9. While Jenna is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, Channing admitted, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.”
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy