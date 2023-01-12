Read full article on original website
WDEF
Developing: Hit and Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
WDEF
Mueller Strike
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Some Mueller Company workers have gone on strike over contract renewals. The company proposed alternative shifts, changing workers’ schedules from eight-hour shifts Monday through Friday to four 10-hour shifts per week. Workers also say that Mueller is bringing in more workers and taking away...
WDEF
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
murfreesborovoice.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
WDEF
Mother and children safe after car fire spreads to home
A mother and her two children are safe after a car fire spread to their Hixson home. Firefighters responded to the fire at 7:10 last night. No injuries were reported and crews were able to successfully save the structure. Crews responded to the 2900 block of Haywood Avenue and found...
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WDEF
Fire Displaces East Chattanooga Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family in East Chattanooga has lost everything after a house fire early Saturday Morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says they responded to a house on the 25-hundred block of Wheeler Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.. There were three residents and two pets inside the home at...
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN NARROWLY MISSES RUNNING INTO UNMARKED COUNTY INVESTIGATOR
To determine his BAC. City Fire responded to the jail to draw the blood due to Mr. Moore’s extreme level of intoxication and agitated state once at the jail. Mr. Moore was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and carrying a prohibited weapon. The blood and brass knuckles were placed in evidence.
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
Man found guilty in deadly I-75 wreck, driver dies after crashing into abandoned van
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — One man was convicted of manslaughter on Friday after causing a hit-and-run that resulted in another's death, according to a news release from the District Attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Court. Mitchell Dion Morgan, 58, was found guilty of the death of Albert Moore. The...
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
Athens man sentenced to prison for stealing almost $1M from energy company
A man was sentenced after admitting to taking almost $1 million from his company for over six years, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WDEF
Budgetel Fallout Continues, Woman Faces Homelessness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s been 2 months since the Budgetel Inn shut down, abruptly displacing 188 adults and 106 children. Tabatha Wynos, among other Budgetel renters, is staying at a Super 8 motel in Lookout Valley, paid for by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. “The Homeless Coalition...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
