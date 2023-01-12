Read full article on original website
Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday, and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across Wyoming and beyond in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
Dusting of snow, temps near freezing for MLK Day/Equality Day holiday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, or Equality Day in Wyoming, will be a cold and potentially snowy one for Gillette as a cold front is draped over the area. Rain should change to light snow this morning with many places seeing no more than...
