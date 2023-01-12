Read full article on original website
VAAFM: Fill Out the Vermont Forest Future Stakeholder Survey!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) is beginning a robust public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life.
Gasoline prices up slightly to $3.41
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week to $3.41 per gallon. They've fallen 6 cents/g in the last month and are 6 cents/g higher than this time last year. The cheapest station was in Brattleboro at $2.99/g and the most expensive was in Northfield at $3.59.
VAHHS: Violence persists in the health care system
By Michael Del Trecco, President & CEO, Vermont Assocation of Hospitals & Health Systems It’s long past time to stop the scourge of workplace violence in our community hospitals and health care settings. These are places for health and healing, peace and recovery. They are staffed and run by the most talented, caring and loyal group of providers and staff anywhere in the world. Violence within their doors is a rampant and unrelenting problem, and we need to address it.
VHCB AmeriCorps members serving at Upper Valley Haven on MLK Day of Service
Volunteers serve alongside Upper Valley Haven food shelf and kitchen staff in honor of Dr. King’s Legacy. Vermont Business Magazine Dozens of Vermont residents will step up to serve as volunteers on Monday, January 16, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. VHCB AmeriCorps members and volunteers will assist the Upper Valley Haven food shelf and kitchen staff in their daily operations at 713 Hartford Avenue, joining hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in volunteer service.
