By Michael Del Trecco, President & CEO, Vermont Assocation of Hospitals & Health Systems It’s long past time to stop the scourge of workplace violence in our community hospitals and health care settings. These are places for health and healing, peace and recovery. They are staffed and run by the most talented, caring and loyal group of providers and staff anywhere in the world. Violence within their doors is a rampant and unrelenting problem, and we need to address it.

VERMONT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO