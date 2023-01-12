James Cameron first formed a writers room to map out an Avatar sequel (or two, or three, or four) a decade ago – in 2013. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, were two of the writers invited to join the Avatar think tank, along with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. They’ve been talking about some of the avenues they explored, and some of the ideas that were ultimately rejected. They could always turn up in one of the many upcoming Avatar movies, of course.

4 HOURS AGO