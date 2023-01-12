ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWSWB_0kCwN1DK00

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches play on the sidelines during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices.

Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders received the NFC Pro Bowl nods at running back.

Shanahan might know what he’s doing here. If McCaffrey feels underappreciated, he may be poised for a big statement performance in the 49ers’ playoff opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Shanahan’s point, it is not easy to argue that McCaffrey should have vaulted ahead of Jacobs, who won the rushing title this season. He certainly has an argument on the Pro Bowl, however, as McCaffrey had more yards from scrimmage than all three NFC selections and tallied more rushing yards than Pollard, too. Though he was a centerpiece of San Francisco’s offense after his midseason acquisition, voters may have punished him slightly for how he started the season with Carolina.

The All-Pro selections have not been universally popular among players. If McCaffrey is as irked as Shanahan is, he would not be the only one to feel that way.

The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 3

Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D

SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin addresses rumor that he will attend Bills game

The Buffalo Bills will once again have Damar Hamlin on their minds when they begin their quest for a Super Bowl championship on Sunday, but the defensive back will not be in attendance for the game. Reports on Sunday morning claimed Hamlin planned to attend Buffalo’s wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.... The post Damar Hamlin addresses rumor that he will attend Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury

Lamar Jackson has faced a lot of criticism for sitting out with a knee injury, and some of the strongest came from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens’ wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4 that was initially expected... The post Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports

How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances

Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
194K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy