Los Angeles, CA

Lakers will host controversial NBA player for workout

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly host controversial NBA player Meyers Leonard for a workout this week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania tweeted the news of Leonard’s workout with Los Angeles on Thursday. “Free agent center Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday,” Charania said .

Leonard was the subject of major scrutiny two years ago after he used an antisemitic slur on a live stream. He was suspended after the incident in March 2021 and, after sustaining two injuries earlier that year, hasn’t played in the league since.

So the Lakers will be the first to host Leonard for a workout since those injuries and since that disgraceful incident. According to Charania though, the former Illinois basketball star has at least attempted to make positive changes. “Leonard was suspended in March 2021 after using antisemitic slur on a live stream. He later apologized and has spent time with Jewish leaders and immersed himself in the Jewish community over the last couple years — which the league has been aware of,” Charania tweeted .

Whether the Lakers opt to sign Leonard after the workout will be known after it concludes. The team is 19-22 and they sit 12th in the NBA’s Western Conference Standings and fifth in the Pacific Division.

