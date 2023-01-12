ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Vagabond Coffee Co. Coming Soon to Downtown

By Caitlin Burke
 4 days ago

Initially announced last year, Vagabond Coffee Co . will be expanding with a new location in 2023. Though a grand-opening date has yet to be released, it is likely to open soon, potentially in the spring or summer of this year.

The new location of the coffee shop will be inside the VyStar Tower at 76 S. Laura St. The brand is known for their freshly roasted coffee beans, which comes directly from their roastery that sits next door to the Vagabond Murray Hill location.

According to the Vagabond Coffee Co. website , the business was formed by Will and Samantha Morgan in Jacksonville out of their 1963 Scotty Highlander. They launched their first location in the Laura street Trio lot, followed by another in James Weldon Johnson Park where their coffee camper became a unique part of the park’s landscape and daily program.

The Murray Hill location currently serves house-made poptarts, cookies, hand pies, breakfast sandwiches, and a variety of espresso-based coffee drinks and teas.

A representative of Vagabond Coffee Co. could not immediately be reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFbRS_0kCwMprG00
Photo: Courtesy of @vagabondcoffeeco on Instagram


Comments / 0

 

