Will Utahns get paid more green for their grass?

By Ben Winslow
 4 days ago
A state lawmaker is proposing to increase the amount of money to get people to tear out turf they don't really use.

Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, told FOX 13 News he will file a bill to increase incentives for "turf buyback" programs in Utah. With a $12 million appropriation, he believes they might be able to offer as much as $2 a square foot to get rid of what is called "nonfunctional turf," or lawn that is largely ornamental and sees no real use.

"A dollar a square foot, which is what you get now, it’s not enough," Rep. Owens said.

He argued that $1 a square foot may get people to apply when they're doing a remodel on their yard. But it's not enough to convince people to just go ahead and get rid of the turf.

"We're hoping that new level will get more people doing it," he said.

Rep. Owens said his bill would also continue to place restrictions on nonfunctional turf in any new construction projects. Some cities across Utah, particularly in the St. George area, have already enacted similar ordinances .

Rep. Owens' bill is one of many water conservation bills being proposed in the 2023 Utah State Legislature. Many are in response to the shrinking Great Salt Lake .

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org .

