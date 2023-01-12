ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Eviction Crisis post CHAP is an issue impacting many households in Clark County. The Civil Law Self-Help Center located at the Regional Justice Center is assisting 300 people a day who are seeking help because they are at imminent risk of eviction.

According to a release, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting a briefing on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says the briefing will include information on existing programs and services available to assist people affected by the eviction crisis, as well as explore the community partners working to solve this important problem.

The briefing will occur at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, located at 725 E. Charleston. Attendees can park on 8th Street or in the former US Bank parking lot east of the Legal Aid Center.

Comments / 4

Ashley Wilson
3d ago

And what about the hard workers still facing eviction? What do you say about that? Do I choose rent before food, transportation, or just deal with it? People like you kill me, you have alot to say until your the one begging for help, no one is less than the other because they need help, you never know what people are going through. Just remember the first will be last and the last first, come judgment day Karen

donna
4d ago

Giving never ending aid is just why these people will always have their hands out. There are jobs and lots of jobs and yet these people are to damn good to work, but not to good to continue with the excuses. Enough is enough. Shut off the never ending aid as all that does is make responsible people, stop and wonder when these people are going to be forced to get work, a paycheck and be responsible

