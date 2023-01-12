KCI New terminal officials notify volunteers of Feb. 14 simulation date

A group of volunteers was notified earlier this week they’ll be part of a simulation next month at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Late last year, the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department put out a call for volunteers to be a part of a passenger simulation.

In a communication to volunteers who were selected, officials say they received more than 12,000 applications for the simulation, which is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The simulation is just four days before the the general public will get its first look at the new single terminal on Feb. 18.

Airport officials Thursday released details surrounding the general public’s event, which requires a registration.

Those who were selected for the Feb. 14 simulation will receive more additional details via e-mail.

—