Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Cajun French Music Association Celebrating Life Of August Broussard In Lake Charles January 14th
Back in October of 2022, the Cajun music community lost a legend with the passing of August Broussard. He died on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Ten Amazing Restaurants We Need In Lake Charles, Louisiana
There are tons of restaurants I would love to see in Lake Charles and the surrounding areas of SWLA. I consider myself a foodie and love trying new foods, but I have my go-to's that I think would be a great fit here in the Lake Area. Top Ten Restaurants...
2023 Lake Charles MLK Parade Presented By Southern Touch Entertainment
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday will be celebrated around the country this year on Monday, January 16. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 1929, Dr. King's legacy of ending racial segregation, religious freedom, social justice, and equality for all people was made a federal holiday in 1983. It was officially observed in all 50 U.S. states in 2000, becoming a state government holiday to be celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
New Restaurant Building In Old Burger King On Prien Lake In Lake Charles, Louisiana
It's always exciting when you see a new restaurant building or renovating a location here in SWLA. Ever since Burger King pulled out of their location on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, I've always wondered about the possibilities of what could be put there. It's a great location in the middle of other fast-food restaurants with tons of traffic every day.
The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
MLK Men’s Health Symposium In Lake Charles
Here in the U.S., June 2023 is National Men's Health Month! The month is dedicated to making men, especially at-risk men of color, aware of how it is to have regular healthcare check-ups. Educating men on how critical early detection screenings are for prostate and colon cancer, maintaining a good diet, and more.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Lake Charles
After a couple of years of businesses being closed down due to the hurricanes, it is nice to see them all coming back. It is also cool to see new eateries popping up in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. With that being said, there is another new restaurant...
Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School
The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0