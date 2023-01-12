ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Cajun French Music Association Celebrating Life Of August Broussard In Lake Charles January 14th

Back in October of 2022, the Cajun music community lost a legend with the passing of August Broussard. He died on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

2023 Lake Charles MLK Parade Presented By Southern Touch Entertainment

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday will be celebrated around the country this year on Monday, January 16. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 1929, Dr. King's legacy of ending racial segregation, religious freedom, social justice, and equality for all people was made a federal holiday in 1983. It was officially observed in all 50 U.S. states in 2000, becoming a state government holiday to be celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

MLK Men’s Health Symposium In Lake Charles

Here in the U.S., June 2023 is National Men's Health Month! The month is dedicated to making men, especially at-risk men of color, aware of how it is to have regular healthcare check-ups. Educating men on how critical early detection screenings are for prostate and colon cancer, maintaining a good diet, and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Lake Charles

After a couple of years of businesses being closed down due to the hurricanes, it is nice to see them all coming back. It is also cool to see new eateries popping up in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. With that being said, there is another new restaurant...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School

The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

 https://mymagiclc.com

