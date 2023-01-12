SEATTLE — One person was killed and four others injured in three separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man was shot and killed Saturday night during an armed robbery in the Mount Baker area. Police said another man was shot and had a “minor gunshot wound to his head” in the New Holly neighborhood, and three men in their late 20s were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.

