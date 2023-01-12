Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Seattle business owners who are fed up with local crime hold town hall in Ballard
SEATTLE, Wash. — A local barbershop held a town hall in Ballard as multiple Seattle business owners, angry with the continuous crime impacting their businesses, called for change and help from elected leaders. The event was held at Steele Barber and Spa in Ballard. Matt Humphrey, the owner of...
KOMO News
Northwest African American Museum reopens on MLK day after 3 year closure
SEATTLE, Wash. — Doors have once again opened at the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) after being closed for three years. LaNesha DeBardelaben, President & CEO at the Northwest African American Museum said they were closed for so long because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, DeBardelaben said it's impacted their artists and being able to showcase the work that they've created for the community.
KOMO News
KOMO 4 hosts food drive to help 'Tackle Hunger'
More than 300,000 children in Washington state live in a home struggling to put food on the table. You can help feed those in need with the Tackle Hunger KOMO Food Drive. Help Tackle Hunger in Washington! Donate to the KOMO Food Drive or make a financial donation HERE. Proceeds go to Food Lifeline, which provides food to more than 400 food banks, shelters, and meal programs in our area.
KOMO News
Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages
TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
KOMO News
Man killed, 4 injured in separate weekend shootings in Seattle
SEATTLE — One person was killed and four others injured in three separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man was shot and killed Saturday night during an armed robbery in the Mount Baker area. Police said another man was shot and had a “minor gunshot wound to his head” in the New Holly neighborhood, and three men in their late 20s were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.
KOMO News
Volunteers finish Jehovah's Witness hall rebuild years after fire destroyed last building
SEATTLE, Wash. — Sunday marked the first service for hundreds at their new Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thurston County after the previous building burned down in 2018. An Olympia man is facing hate crime charges for the suspected arson of the previous building. The reunion was four...
KOMO News
Seattle police continue the search for man who committed armed robbery with a hammer.
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police are investigating after a man was attacked with a hammer downtown at 4th Avenue and Pike on Friday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m., and the victim was seriously injured with life-threatening injuries. Connor Zabel was working downtown around that time when...
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
KOMO News
Surveillance video shows man's attempt to kidnap Auburn barista from a drive-thru window
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating after a man attempted to abduct a barista on Monday morning. Police say the man attempted to drag the woman through the window using a looped zip tie. The woman was able to fight him off. The footage can be seen below:
KOMO News
Two injured in Renton drive by shooting, no suspect in custody
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are looking into a shooting that left a 20-year-old and 18-year-old injured on Monday evening, according to officers at the scene. Around 9:50 p.m., Renton police answered a call to a business in the 4000 block of Sunset Blvd. Police say a witness reported that the juvenile was inside their business with gunshot wounds in their lower leg.
KOMO News
16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
KOMO News
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting of 14 year old boy
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a boy in Tacoma last week. Tacoma's Police Chief told KOMO News shortly after learning of the arrest that the case remains active, and he believes there are other suspects linked to the case. Because it's considered an active investigation, the Chief would not speak to a possible motive.
KOMO News
Man dies after being shot during robbery, police search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — An approximately 60-year-old man has died following a shooting on Rainer Avenue in Seattle. The shooting happened during a robbery in progress at Rainer Teriyaki in the 3300 block of Rainer Avenue South, according to police. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find a man with a life-threatening critical gunshot wound.
KOMO News
Person hits patrol car in Bothell DUI crash, police investigate
BOTHELL, Wash. — Police are investigating a DUI crash in Bothell that led to a person hitting a patrol vehicle head on. Around 4 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a suspected DUI driver. According to police, the driver would not stop for officers and nearly hit a pedestrian and an officer that was on foot.
Comments / 0