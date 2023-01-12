ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Northwest African American Museum reopens on MLK day after 3 year closure

SEATTLE, Wash. — Doors have once again opened at the Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) after being closed for three years. LaNesha DeBardelaben, President & CEO at the Northwest African American Museum said they were closed for so long because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, DeBardelaben said it's impacted their artists and being able to showcase the work that they've created for the community.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

KOMO 4 hosts food drive to help 'Tackle Hunger'

More than 300,000 children in Washington state live in a home struggling to put food on the table. You can help feed those in need with the Tackle Hunger KOMO Food Drive. Help Tackle Hunger in Washington! Donate to the KOMO Food Drive or make a financial donation HERE. Proceeds go to Food Lifeline, which provides food to more than 400 food banks, shelters, and meal programs in our area.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Tent campers at Tukwila church occupy new tiny house villages

TUKWILA, Wash. — A once sprawling homeless camp in Tukwila is now the site of the newest tiny house village and people living there say the opportunity is changing their lives. Riverton Park Village began operating Dec. 1 on the grounds of Riverton Park United Methodist Church. It offers...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Man killed, 4 injured in separate weekend shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person was killed and four others injured in three separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man was shot and killed Saturday night during an armed robbery in the Mount Baker area. Police said another man was shot and had a “minor gunshot wound to his head” in the New Holly neighborhood, and three men in their late 20s were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Two injured in Renton drive by shooting, no suspect in custody

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are looking into a shooting that left a 20-year-old and 18-year-old injured on Monday evening, according to officers at the scene. Around 9:50 p.m., Renton police answered a call to a business in the 4000 block of Sunset Blvd. Police say a witness reported that the juvenile was inside their business with gunshot wounds in their lower leg.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Teenager arrested in fatal shooting of 14 year old boy

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a boy in Tacoma last week. Tacoma's Police Chief told KOMO News shortly after learning of the arrest that the case remains active, and he believes there are other suspects linked to the case. Because it's considered an active investigation, the Chief would not speak to a possible motive.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after being shot during robbery, police search for suspect

SEATTLE, Wash. — An approximately 60-year-old man has died following a shooting on Rainer Avenue in Seattle. The shooting happened during a robbery in progress at Rainer Teriyaki in the 3300 block of Rainer Avenue South, according to police. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find a man with a life-threatening critical gunshot wound.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Person hits patrol car in Bothell DUI crash, police investigate

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police are investigating a DUI crash in Bothell that led to a person hitting a patrol vehicle head on. Around 4 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a suspected DUI driver. According to police, the driver would not stop for officers and nearly hit a pedestrian and an officer that was on foot.
BOTHELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy