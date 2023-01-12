ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Dog allegedly abandoned by NJ man at Iowa airport has new family

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IViRm_0kCwKeBF00

DES MOINES, IOWA (PIX11) — A dog has a new home less than two weeks after a New Jersey man allegedly abandoned her at the Des Moines Airport.

Newark man Charles Bigen allegedly left Allie tied up outside the airport on Dec. 29, police said. He was trying to fly home with her, but was unable to because he didn’t have a kennel, so he flew home without her. Bigsen has since been charged with animal abandonment and animal neglect by the Des Moines Police Department.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was called to the airport to take Allie in.

“We’re happy to tell you that Allie, the dog left at the Des Moines airport, was adopted yesterday by a family who saw her at the airport the day she was abandoned,” the Animal Rescue League wrote Thursday. “Her new family has already reached out to us with an update, saying Allie is settling in very well.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man shot and killed in Newark, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Newark on Monday, authorities said. Omar Rivera, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark around 12:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Precision policing helped Bronx combat major crimes, BP says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes. The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later NJ murder

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officer shot in the arm in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded through the windshield of his unmarked car early Tuesday in Belmont, according to authorities. The officer was struck in the left upper arm when at least one assailant opened fire at East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., police said. […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise. Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers. "So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers. Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 killed in early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J.

SECAUCUS, N.J. - One person has been killed in an early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J. Monday. Arson investigators were called to the scene. Numerous fire trucks were lined up at the Meadowlands Village Apartments off of Meadow Lane. So far, officials have confirmed one person died in the fire. The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating, but this has not been confirmed as arson.There are about 100 units inside the complex. They all are three stories. The victim was found in a second floor unit and taken to Hudson Regional Hospital in critical condition, but has since been pronounced dead.Two other people were also treated on scene for injuries, but refused medical attention. No firefighters were injured.A Secaucus fire official described what his crews saw when they first got there. "Upon arrival, we had heavy smoke and fire in one of the apartments. At that point search and rescue recovered a victim a little while into the scene," said Deputy Chief Lawrence "Doc" Marciano. Red Cross was also on the scene. 
SECAUCUS, NJ
News 12

Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City. Police say officers received a call Sunday evening that the boy had been stanned multiple times. A woman at the scene was also found with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. One man...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
PIX11

PIX11

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy