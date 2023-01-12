ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the burglary happened shortly after 5 p.m. The suspects broke into a building and damaged property.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the boy. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police are seeking an additional suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Comments / 14

Dani Rivera
4d ago

Again, where are the parents??? Why is this child allowed to run the streets to commit this crime??? 😡

15
mark antlfinger
4d ago

And, what would be the public reaction to a 13 year old youth was shot and killed during a crime as such? As a homeowner his parents would be attending his funeral. His age would be an issue though. So, what is solution? Are you willing to prosecute a homeowner for protecting his property? My guess is yes! Sorry, I'm not on board with that decision!

5
mark antlfinger
4d ago

