Newark, NJ

Newark Airport’s new Terminal A is now open

By Jim Vasil
PIX11
 4 days ago

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) – Under a Port Authority water cannon salute, United Airlines flight 1533 from West Palm Beach was marshaled into Gate 7 as the first arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A.

“Opening this terminal is a great boost for tourism of our city and our state,” said Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. “We have an opportunity here to provide jobs for our residents, economic opportunity for our community, and the ability to travel to other points coming through Newark, New Jersey.”

The opening of the $2.7 billion terminal, which commenced at midnight, comes on the heels of a massive FAA outage that started on Wednesday, and some security issues.

“We had a power outage this morning which obviously caused some problems,” said Port Authority Commissioner Kevin O’Toole. “We had a couple of security breaches, some folks who wanted to bypass the check-in, which caused a little bit of a slowdown, but by and large, we were thrilled that we are opening Terminal A.”

“It’s a modern terminal that’s befitting of the 21st century, which we haven’t really had in the New York area,” said Steve Chiavarone from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, after flying back in from Atlanta. “You land and you see the Rutgers sign, you see the New Jersey sign, you see the restaurants themed ‘Shore Points,’ you get a sense that you’re in New Jersey which is kind of cool, we haven’t really seen that in the new airports here.”

