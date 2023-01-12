Read full article on original website
Stark Reality Restaurants Is Debuting a New Concept in Santa Rosa
The name listed is Augie's and it will debut at 535 4th Street, neighboring establishments like Fourth Street Deli, La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, and Sunny's Boba & More.
KTVU FOX 2
First Black ‘Peanuts’ character stands tall at high school in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Meet the newest student at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. It's Franklin--the first Black Peanuts character--standing tall in the middle of campus, just in time for MLK Day. The new sculpture was reportedly brought to the vacant pedestal a few weeks ago through the hard...
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
SF art gallery owner apologizes hours after forum held condemning him for spraying unhoused person
Religious and community leaders from across San Francisco are discussing an ugly incident caught on video, showing an unhoused person being hosed down by a frustrated business owner.
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
Eville eye
Bay Street Mall Seeing a Wave of Changes in 2023
Change is afoot at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville as the first of a wave of new restaurants opened this week. This also meant the end of some old favorites that had been around since the shopping center opened in 2002. In addition to the below announcements, Tri Lu’s...
sonomasun.com
Recent and future developments; money and awards; and a dry martini
Whatever the final plan for the Sonoma Developmental Center, it concerns only the 180-acre footprint that is already built out (though most of those old structures will have to come down). The rest is open space. Included in the state budget and pushed by Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, is a proposal for California State Parks to work with local partners including Sonoma County Regional Parks to ensure the land’s best use. The $3 million allocation would fund oversight of about 765 acres of the 945-acre Sonoma Development Center as open space. The money would cover California State Parks’ equipment and operational costs, and fund projects such as fire mitigation and improvements for habitat and the public. “Recognizing the value of this precious land, we passed a law to preserve it for generations to come. Now we have the means to do it,” Sen. Dodd said. Per McGuire: “SDC is truly a special place. The open space and wildlands have always been a treasured part of the property. Thanks to the state investment, it will be protected forever… That news follows a groundbreaking in December on a new, $700,000 memorial on the site that pays tribute to more than 1,400 people buried in the abandoned SDC cemetery in unmarked graves. The senators were instrumental in securing that funding as well.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Lodge at Sonoma Debuts Valley of The Moon Spa Package
The turn of the new year brings a renewed emphasis on self-care, mindfulness and introspection. With a focus on wellness and renewal, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection Resort invites travelers to embrace inner healing and immerse in the region's rich history with its new Valley of The Moon Spa Package. Guests who book the package will enjoy a tranquil wellness respite in wine country – unwinding in the resort’s relaxing cottage rooms, featuring private patios with soaking tubs and special cosmic-themed amenities, and the Valley of the Moon Body Ritual at the Spa at The Lodge.
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa House Fire Kills Two Pets on Myrtlewood Drive
Santa Rosa fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive that displaced a family of three and two of their pets. It took crews about 20 minutes to put last Thursday’s fire out. It started in the garage of the single-story house and worked its way to the attic. No injuries were reported and authorities say there’s no evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
