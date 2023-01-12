Whatever the final plan for the Sonoma Developmental Center, it concerns only the 180-acre footprint that is already built out (though most of those old structures will have to come down). The rest is open space. Included in the state budget and pushed by Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, is a proposal for California State Parks to work with local partners including Sonoma County Regional Parks to ensure the land’s best use. The $3 million allocation would fund oversight of about 765 acres of the 945-acre Sonoma Development Center as open space. The money would cover California State Parks’ equipment and operational costs, and fund projects such as fire mitigation and improvements for habitat and the public. “Recognizing the value of this precious land, we passed a law to preserve it for generations to come. Now we have the means to do it,” Sen. Dodd said. Per McGuire: “SDC is truly a special place. The open space and wildlands have always been a treasured part of the property. Thanks to the state investment, it will be protected forever… That news follows a groundbreaking in December on a new, $700,000 memorial on the site that pays tribute to more than 1,400 people buried in the abandoned SDC cemetery in unmarked graves. The senators were instrumental in securing that funding as well.

