‘MasterChef Junior’ Opens Auditions in Search of the Next Superstar – Find out How to Be Cast on the Show
MasterChef Junior on Fox is searching for the next superstar chef for season 9. Auditions are being held now through Jan. 31.
Comedians Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer part of tour stopping in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Five big names in comedy are coming to Baltimore this Spring, the CFG Bank Arena announced Tuesday. The "Straight Jokes! No Chaser" comedy tour is hosted by Mike Epps of "Next Friday" fame, and he's bringing comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly to the city on April 14.
