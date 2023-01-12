ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman indicted in starvation case

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj5gz_0kCwFMx000

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition.

Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel on a welfare check and found Jarvey there with the boy and her 10-year-old daughter.

Related Story: 6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested

The boy was described by the reporting witness as looking like a skeleton, though they say the girl looked like a normal 10-year-old.

Officers reported the boy’s rib cage was curved inward and askew, his head was misshapen, and he suffered from a severe curve of the spine. Jarvey told police the victim had a number of medical diagnoses that caused his appearance.

Police said they saw numerous cans of enteral formula that had expired. They also found insulin, lancets, and syringes, as well as some food, snacks, drinks, beer, and dog food in the room.

The child was transported to United Regional, where staff advised police that they suspected the victim hadn’t been fed in 24 to 48 hours. The victim was later transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Police said Jarvey told them she hadn’t taken the victim to the doctor since 2019, though her other child had received regular healthcare exams. Police said at the time of that appointment, the boy weighed 21 pounds.

At last report, the victim was gaining weight and improving daily.

Jarvey was also charged with exploitation after it was discovered she was receiving social security funds and food stamps which police had cause to believe were not being used for the victim, though the nutrition and medical needs for herself, her daughter, and her dogs were being met.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Brennie
4d ago

May her babies both recover , grow up to love their only Mother. She obviously had no proper mental health help or counseling. People walk by and say all is well until it is not.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

3 murder cases remain unsolved from 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, three unsolved murder cases are still at the forefront. 2022 saw 18 homicides, 15 of those were classified as murders and three of those cases are still open. “The first one was on the 1000 block of Covington,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “The second […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
SEYMOUR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD fights fire in home for third time

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
LAWTON, OK
Graham Leader

Snow accepts 45-year plea deal

Snow accepts 45-year plea deal News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 1:17 pm   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | YCSO) Justin Ryan Snow, 42, of Olney, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 9 to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age. ...
OLNEY, TX
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy