WAMI Opens Annual Award Show Voting to Public
As part of its new plan to reach out to fans, musicians and industry folks across the state, Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) wami.org has announced that anyone, regardless of WAMI membership status, can nominate local talent for the WAMI awards. This change in direction comes after years of general perception of WAMI as an exclusive club for insiders.
Milwaukee Sends Socialists to the State Assembly
For the first time in nearly 90 years, the Wisconsin legislature has a Democratic Socialist caucus with the recent election of two representatives from Milwaukee Country to the State Assembly, Darrin Madison Jr. (District 10) and Ryan Clancy (District 19). Right-wing media will cry that the enemy has breached the gates, but Milwaukee had a long history of good government thanks to Democratic Socialists.
Wisconsin’s Next Election Is Crucial in Restoring Our Democracy
It didn’t take most American voters long to realize what a disaster it was to elect a corrupt, rightwing, MAGA Republican president in 2016. They’ve turned out in record numbers in three straight elections since to repair all the destruction to our democracy. But voters aren’t done yet....
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 694 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 651 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 13,709 new cases, and a 7-day average of 13,428 cases per day. In 2021, 1,990 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,150 cases per day.
Wisconsin DNR Offers Free Fishing Weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting residents and visitors to take part in the annual Free Fishing Weekend, which will take place on January 21 and 22. During this event, participants will be able to enjoy the fun and excitement of winter fishing without needing to purchase a fishing license or trout and salmon stamps where applicable.
