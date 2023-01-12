NWSL Draft: NJ/NY Gotham FC land USWNT forward Lynn Williams in trade, send No. 2 pick to Kansas City Current

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Daniel Snyder nearing sale of Commanders; 76ers owner Josh Harris could be favorite to buy, per report
As the Commanders embark on a 2023 offseason that figures to bring sweeping change at important positions like quarterback, the team is also expected to change hands up top. A sale of the franchise by owner Daniel Snyder is on the horizon, according to NBC Sports Washington, and could be announced as soon as March, when the NFL holds its annual meeting.
CBS Sports
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro gets a chance to start some games for the Sox if he performs in Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Commanders expected to stick with Sam Howell as QB1 entering offseason, letting potential OC candidates know
The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be. Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of...
Sixers owner Josh Harris 'perhaps top candidate' to buy Commanders
Harris, 58, is the principal owner and managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is a general partner of English Premiere League Club Crystal Palace.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits
Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll
The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.
CBS Sports
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan after coach flirts with NFL during second straight offseason
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will return as Wolverines football coach in 2023 after being rumored as a top candidate for multiple NFL openings over the past several weeks. Harbaugh was tied to numerous NFL opportunities after leading Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Harbaugh has a history of success in the NFL, including three playoff bids and a Super Bowl appearance in four years with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).
