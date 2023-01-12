ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Related
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH

An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
kmmo.com

CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday

The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kwos.com

CoMo police name man shot by officers

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park

One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals

Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

