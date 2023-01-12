ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Outsider.com

California’s Devastating Storms Force Pinnacles National Park to Close Until Further Notice

Pinnacles National Park cites “Extreme flooding and high winds causing damage and dangerous conditions on roads and trails” amid closing to the public. As California continues to deal with back-to-back and freak severe storms, torrential downpours and high winds are creating extremely hazardous conditions in Pinnacles National Park (PINN). Park roads and trails are in extreme condition, and the central Cali. park is forbidding entry as a result.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on Sunday after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
TheDailyBeast

2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

General Patton's 'Ghost Boat' From WWII Was Just Recently Discovered In A Drought-Stricken Lake By The US Forest Service

A Higgins boat, known as the 'ghost boat,' was recently discovered in Shasta Lake. The discovery comes as a result of the drought, which has caused the lake to dry up. The landing craft bore a "31-17" on its side. According to the US Forest Service, this marking confirms that the boat was "assigned to the transport ship USS Monrovia during World War II." [i]
SHASTA LAKE, CA

