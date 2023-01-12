ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
Houston Chronicle

'My next nightmare': Strange creature washes up on Texas coast

Beachgoer Suzanne Choate Arceneaux noticed a lot of dead things while walking the shores along Port Bolivar on January 4. She said she saw a seagull, a pelican, a stingray, and tons of jellyfish. However, there was something unusual that caught her eye. "I did find a strange fish," Arceneaux...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

5 strange historical facts about the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s rich history dates back hundreds of years and could fill a library. Valley residents know some of this compelling history, but there are things newcomers and tourists would find amazing–that even residents might still think of as odd facts. Here are five strange historical facts about the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Notable Stained Glass in North Texas

Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
DALLAS, TX
102.3 The Bull

How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?

With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
