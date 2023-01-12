Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
WFAA
It's been a very warm January so far! What's that mean for the rest of winter?
This January has been very warm. This is normally the coolest time of the year in North Texas, and there's been a big lack of "chill." In fact, this is currently the 3rd warmest January to date. Every single day, so far this month, has been warmer than normal. We...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
everythinglubbock.com
US Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 Texas boaters this week: What is that like?
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters on Monday (Jan. 9) as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral.com. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted.
Houston Chronicle
'My next nightmare': Strange creature washes up on Texas coast
Beachgoer Suzanne Choate Arceneaux noticed a lot of dead things while walking the shores along Port Bolivar on January 4. She said she saw a seagull, a pelican, a stingray, and tons of jellyfish. However, there was something unusual that caught her eye. "I did find a strange fish," Arceneaux...
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
5 strange historical facts about the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s rich history dates back hundreds of years and could fill a library. Valley residents know some of this compelling history, but there are things newcomers and tourists would find amazing–that even residents might still think of as odd facts. Here are five strange historical facts about the […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
travelawaits.com
16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
dallasexpress.com
Notable Stained Glass in North Texas
Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?
With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
