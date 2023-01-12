Read full article on original website
Inflation relief payments: Feds make billions dollars available to Americans; Will it happen again this year?
When the pandemic struck in 2020, the federal government made billions of dollars available to assist Americans in surviving the ensuing economic downturn and unemployment, eventually transferring some of these monies to the states for inflation relief payments to their inhabitants. While the federal funds supplied under the immediate COVID-19...
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
Child Tax Credit 2023: Will you receive payments if you don’t have income?
As part of a coronavirus alleviation package for 2021, major changes were made to the nation’s tax law. As a result, many US citizens received additional Child Tax Credit relief in the form of monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The benefit was cut to $2,000 per...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Social Security Payments may be given to children as well; Here’s how!
In 2021, the Social Security Administration distributed $2.8 billion in Social Security payments to four million children. These children have one or both retired, deceased, or handicapped parents. Social Security payments include children in its program designed to assist retirees with younger children in providing for their families while also...
Energy assistance program: How to apply for up to $4,000 benefits to invest in appliance upgrades
Local health departments will accept applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31, or until the money runs out, whichever occurs first. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration is providing refunds to towns around the United States in an effort to encourage Americans to replace their outdated, environmentally unfriendly household appliances with newer, more energy-efficient models.
Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?
Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
Universal Basic Income Payments: How to be eligible for $400 monthly benefits?
As heating and electricity prices rise and temperatures fall, many of the poorest members of society require subsidies and payment, including Universal Basic Income payments. One such payment is the UBI payment, which will become accessible to certain individuals beginning in January 2023. What Is Universal Basic Income Payments?. However,...
Mortgage interest rates decline prompting 5% surge in refinancing applications
After increasing at the end of the year, mortgage interest rates decreased significantly last week. Existing homeowners looking to reduce their monthly mortgage payments fuelled this demand, but it did nothing to excite prospective purchasers. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index shows that as a result, the overall volume...
JP Morgan files lawsuit against millennial founder for faking 4 million accounts; Here’s why!
The new lawsuit that JP Morgan has filed may have been inspired by the fintech business that it spent millions of dollars to purchase. In addition, if the investment bank is to be believed, the entire matter was started by an $18,000 check handed to a data science professor in the New York City area.
House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step
In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
IRS: 12 million Tax refunds for delayed 2020 tax season
The IRS has sent delayed tax refunds to 12 million Americans who qualified for a tax discount on unemployment benefits received during the first year of the COVID-19 outbreak. This Monday, the government said in a press statement that 14 million tax returns from the 2020 filing season were corrected. It distributed approximately $14.8 billion in rebates averaging $1,232 apiece.
Stimulus checks 2023: How to create your own check and when will it arrive this year?
Stimulus checks provided by the federal government are unlikely to happen this year. However, there are effective ways to free up cash!. COVID-19 not only introduced a frightening virus to the world but also ushered in a period of harsh inflation that the Federal Reserve is still struggling to bring under control. In 2021, one year into the United States government shutdown, the inflation rate reached 4.70 percent.
Cryptocurrency: Winklevoss Twins’ companies are accused of offering unregistered securities
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss’ Genesis Global Capital and Gemini Trust were accused of marketing unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group, while the Winklevosses operate Gemini. In a statement, S.E.C. chairman Gary Gensler stated that the corporations...
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023
The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
China economy: GDP report to reveal impact of COVID-19 zero policy
The COVID-19 zero policy program was abruptly stopped at the end of last year, and this week’s critical economic data from China are likely to reveal a dramatic slowdown in growth. However, the focus is swiftly shifting to a big recovery in 2023. The economy suffered from a spike...
FTX company recovers worth over $5 billion in cash and securities
As controversial founder Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced to years in prison, a bankruptcy lawyer for cryptocurrency startup FTX claimed that the company had already recovered almost $5 billion in cash and securities. After its catastrophic collapse in November, attorneys have been seeking to recover funds from the large corporation in...
