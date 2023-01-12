ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Inflation relief payments: Feds make billions dollars available to Americans; Will it happen again this year?

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the federal government made billions of dollars available to assist Americans in surviving the ensuing economic downturn and unemployment, eventually transferring some of these monies to the states for inflation relief payments to their inhabitants. While the federal funds supplied under the immediate COVID-19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Social Security Payments may be given to children as well; Here’s how!

In 2021, the Social Security Administration distributed $2.8 billion in Social Security payments to four million children. These children have one or both retired, deceased, or handicapped parents. Social Security payments include children in its program designed to assist retirees with younger children in providing for their families while also...
Energy assistance program: How to apply for up to $4,000 benefits to invest in appliance upgrades

Local health departments will accept applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31, or until the money runs out, whichever occurs first. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration is providing refunds to towns around the United States in an effort to encourage Americans to replace their outdated, environmentally unfriendly household appliances with newer, more energy-efficient models.
Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?

Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step

In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
WASHINGTON STATE
IRS: 12 million Tax refunds for delayed 2020 tax season

The IRS has sent delayed tax refunds to 12 million Americans who qualified for a tax discount on unemployment benefits received during the first year of the COVID-19 outbreak. This Monday, the government said in a press statement that 14 million tax returns from the 2020 filing season were corrected. It distributed approximately $14.8 billion in rebates averaging $1,232 apiece.
Stimulus checks 2023: How to create your own check and when will it arrive this year?

Stimulus checks provided by the federal government are unlikely to happen this year. However, there are effective ways to free up cash!. COVID-19 not only introduced a frightening virus to the world but also ushered in a period of harsh inflation that the Federal Reserve is still struggling to bring under control. In 2021, one year into the United States government shutdown, the inflation rate reached 4.70 percent.
FTX company recovers worth over $5 billion in cash and securities

As controversial founder Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced to years in prison, a bankruptcy lawyer for cryptocurrency startup FTX claimed that the company had already recovered almost $5 billion in cash and securities. After its catastrophic collapse in November, attorneys have been seeking to recover funds from the large corporation in...
