Greenville, NC

New healthcare facility now open, offering bilingual assistance

By Shannon Baker
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — There’s a new healthcare service in Greenville that hopes to help those who speak English and Spanish.

Amazing Grace Healthcare officially opened on Jan. 3. On Thursday, community supporters — including Mayor P.J. Connelly — and members of the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new private practice to University Medical Park.

Cinthia Pineda, the owner of Amazing Grace Healthcare, cut the ribbon and invited everyone in attendance to come inside for refreshments. Amazing Grace provides all services in Spanish and English and touts itself as the only area facility where all employees are bilingual.

“We take away the barrier from the communication between the provider and the patient and I think that leads to a better patient/provider relationship and increase trust in the provider too,” said Pineda.

WNCT

