Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.

7 DAYS AGO