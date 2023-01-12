ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Payments may be given to children as well; Here’s how!

In 2021, the Social Security Administration distributed $2.8 billion in Social Security payments to four million children. These children have one or both retired, deceased, or handicapped parents. Social Security payments include children in its program designed to assist retirees with younger children in providing for their families while also...
Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?

Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000

A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

