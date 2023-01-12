Read full article on original website
Related
Gold is rising as investors anticipate a slower pace of Fed rate hikes
Gold has regained its luster as investors wager that a decline in U.S. inflation will stall the Fed’s rate hikes and make the precious metal more desirable. On Wednesday, its futures reached their highest level in eight months, reaching $1,882 per ounce, a 14% increase since late November. Gold...
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Child Tax Credit 2023: Will you receive payments if you don’t have income?
As part of a coronavirus alleviation package for 2021, major changes were made to the nation’s tax law. As a result, many US citizens received additional Child Tax Credit relief in the form of monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The benefit was cut to $2,000 per...
Social Security Payments may be given to children as well; Here’s how!
In 2021, the Social Security Administration distributed $2.8 billion in Social Security payments to four million children. These children have one or both retired, deceased, or handicapped parents. Social Security payments include children in its program designed to assist retirees with younger children in providing for their families while also...
Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?
Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
Universal Basic Income Payments: How to be eligible for $400 monthly benefits?
As heating and electricity prices rise and temperatures fall, many of the poorest members of society require subsidies and payment, including Universal Basic Income payments. One such payment is the UBI payment, which will become accessible to certain individuals beginning in January 2023. What Is Universal Basic Income Payments?. However,...
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000
A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
California Earned Income Tax Credit 2023: How to qualify and how much money is available?
Details relating to the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) for 2023 have been released. Families who meet certain requirements are eligible to have their tax burden reduced or even receive tax credits. You may be qualified for a cash refund of up to $3,417 or a tax credit. This...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0