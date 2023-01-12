ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?

Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
Blogging Big Blue

Inflation relief payments: Feds make billions dollars available to Americans; Will it happen again this year?

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the federal government made billions of dollars available to assist Americans in surviving the ensuing economic downturn and unemployment, eventually transferring some of these monies to the states for inflation relief payments to their inhabitants. While the federal funds supplied under the immediate COVID-19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step

In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
WASHINGTON STATE
Blogging Big Blue

FTX company recovers worth over $5 billion in cash and securities

As controversial founder Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced to years in prison, a bankruptcy lawyer for cryptocurrency startup FTX claimed that the company had already recovered almost $5 billion in cash and securities. After its catastrophic collapse in November, attorneys have been seeking to recover funds from the large corporation in...
Blogging Big Blue

Skyscrapers are major mistakes, engineering expert warns

An expert claims that skyscrapers or high buildings are a disaster for the environment, the economy, and society. Isaac Meir, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, claims that high rises as they are being built now are a threat. The 500-meter-tall, 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s...
Blogging Big Blue

US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000

A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy