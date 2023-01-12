Read full article on original website
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023
The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here are several things to watch amid rise following inflation data
Bitcoin surged 2.43 percent at one point during Thursday’s 24-hour trading session, surpassing Ethereum by 2.13 percent prior to the release of December CPI data by the US Department of Labor. Despite the fact that inflation decreased for the month ending in 2022, with the consumer price index increasing...
US financial institutions brace for falling profits and a slowing economy
This week, US banking titans are expected to post reduced profits for the fourth quarter as lenders hoard emergency funds in preparation for an economic downturn that is harming investment banking. US Economy. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), and Wells...
As US inflation data approaches, stock markets anticipate a significant move
After the release of the first US inflation statistics of the year on Thursday, based on the trend of the preceding months, investors anticipate possibly volatile trading conditions. The market jumped after the CPI came in 20 basis points below experts’ expectations in November and December. However, the S&P 500...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Tax Credit 2023: Can non-tax filers claim payments for their dependents?
Before Republicans take control of the House this year, Democrats have been attempting to extend the Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) in the United States will revert to pre-pandemic levels of $2,000 per child in 2022 and 2023, as it was eliminated from the 2022 IRA bill and the 2023 1.7 trillion dollar Omnibus government spending bill.
Prices of eggs rise in some US states; Why this happens?
The growing cost of eggs in the United States is straining household finances. In recent years, Americans have boosted their consumption of eggs while decreasing their consumption of beef and venison, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture. As demand for eggs has increased, output in the...
Nearly a quarter of travelers flying out of China after ‘zero COVID’ lift were positive for the disease, new report reveals
The study offers a glimpse at transmission occurring from the eastern superpower to the rest of the world.
Inflation relief payments: Feds make billions dollars available to Americans; Will it happen again this year?
When the pandemic struck in 2020, the federal government made billions of dollars available to assist Americans in surviving the ensuing economic downturn and unemployment, eventually transferring some of these monies to the states for inflation relief payments to their inhabitants. While the federal funds supplied under the immediate COVID-19...
China announces economic goals for 2023, providing hints about how the economy will recover
Two of China economic powerhouses have set less ambitious goals for their economies in 2023 while remaining steadfast in their commitment to fostering job growth and assisting the private sector. This comes as the nation as a whole works to rebuild its Covid-ravaged economy after a challenging year. China Hopes...
Elon Musk now holds the record for having the biggest loss of personal fortune
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest loss of personal fortune, the record-keeper announced on Friday. Forbes said last week that Musk’s projected net worth fell 57% from $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion on January 3. That amounts to a loss of $180 billion.
House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step
In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
FTX company recovers worth over $5 billion in cash and securities
As controversial founder Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced to years in prison, a bankruptcy lawyer for cryptocurrency startup FTX claimed that the company had already recovered almost $5 billion in cash and securities. After its catastrophic collapse in November, attorneys have been seeking to recover funds from the large corporation in...
Skyscrapers are major mistakes, engineering expert warns
An expert claims that skyscrapers or high buildings are a disaster for the environment, the economy, and society. Isaac Meir, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, claims that high rises as they are being built now are a threat. The 500-meter-tall, 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s...
EV tax incentives: Which cars are eligible to get more savings?
Consumers who are now contemplating purchasing an electric vehicle may want to explore how tax incentives for zero-emissions vehicles operate and how they may impact future purchasing decisions. The electric vehicle tax credit provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act passed into law in August 2022, will transform how Americans purchase...
Japan, South Korea visas are suspended from China due to retaliation
China banned the issuance of short-term visas to South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, after warning that it will respond against nations requiring Chinese passengers to undergo negative Covid-19 testing. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul issued brief internet announcements regarding the bans. China Bans Japan, South Korea. The Seoul...
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000
A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
