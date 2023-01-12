The best jobs you can apply for in 2023 that can offer a low-stress, healthy work-life balance
Although software developer, a technology job, topped the list of the 100 Best Jobs for 2023, nearly 40% of the top 100 are in healthcare or healthcare support roles.
The rankings evaluated the top jobs in 17 categories, including business, healthcare, and technology. The position of software developer topped the list due to current and forecast high demand.
The following software developers in the overall rankings are the nurse practitioner at number two, the medical and health services manager at number three, and the physician assistant at number four.
High-Paying Professions
Additionally, the pilot entered the top 50 for the first time this year at No. 47 because of its superior scores in work-life balance, income, and future prospects.
- Software Developer
- 370,600 projected
- $120,730 median salary
- Nurse practitioner
- 112,700 projected
- $120,680 median salary
- Medical and health services manager
- 136,200 projected
- $101,340 median salary
- Physician Assistant
- 38,400 projected
- $121,530 median salary
- Information Security Analyst
- 56,500 projected
- $102,600 median salary
- Physical therapist
- 40,400 projected
- $95,620 median salary
- Financial manager
- 123,100 projected
- $131,700 median salary
- IT Manager
- 82,400 projected
- $159,010 median salary
- Web developer
- 28,900 projected
- $77,030 median salary
- Dentist
- 7,700 projected
- $160,370 median salary
- Lawyer
- 80,200 projected
- $127,990 median salary
- Veterinarian
- 16,800 projected
- $100,370 median salary
- Physician
- 19,400 projected
- $208,000 median salary
Best Jobs in America Pay More Than $120,000
New research, on the other hand, ranks positions based on median wage, job satisfaction, work-life balance, stress level, unemployment rate, and sector growth.
We’ve got the spectacular resignation, the quiet resignation, and the refusal to return to the office, and now? It turns out that individuals seek happiness, stability, flexibility, and a good income.
Based on BLS data and salary ranges from other sources, including CareerBuilder, the top career in America is software developer, with a median annual salary of $121,000. Software developers write code to create and enhance applications and programs for computers.
According to Studydatascience.org, a four-year bachelor’s degree or a coding Bootcamp, which can span between four and eighteen months, is often required to become a software developer.
