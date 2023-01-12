The best jobs you can apply for in 2023 that can offer a low-stress, healthy work-life balance

Although software developer, a technology job, topped the list of the 100 Best Jobs for 2023, nearly 40% of the top 100 are in health care or healthcare support roles.

Although software developer, a technology job, topped the list of the 100 Best Jobs for 2023, nearly 40% of the top 100 are in healthcare or healthcare support roles.

The rankings evaluated the top jobs in 17 categories, including business, healthcare, and technology. The position of software developer topped the list due to current and forecast high demand.

The following software developers in the overall rankings are the nurse practitioner at number two, the medical and health services manager at number three, and the physician assistant at number four.

High-Paying Professions

Additionally, the pilot entered the top 50 for the first time this year at No. 47 because of its superior scores in work-life balance, income, and future prospects.

Software Developer

370,600 projected

$120,730 median salary

Nurse practitioner

112,700 projected

$120,680 median salary

Medical and health services manager

136,200 projected

$101,340 median salary

Physician Assistant

38,400 projected

$121,530 median salary

Information Security Analyst

56,500 projected

$102,600 median salary

Physical therapist

40,400 projected

$95,620 median salary

Financial manager

123,100 projected

$131,700 median salary

IT Manager

82,400 projected

$159,010 median salary

Web developer

28,900 projected

$77,030 median salary

Dentist

7,700 projected

$160,370 median salary

Lawyer

80,200 projected

$127,990 median salary

Veterinarian

16,800 projected

$100,370 median salary

Physician

19,400 projected

$208,000 median salary

Best Jobs in America Pay More Than $120,000

Although software developer, a technology job, topped the list of the 100 Best Jobs for 2023, nearly 40% of the top 100 are in healthcare or healthcare support roles.

New research, on the other hand, ranks positions based on median wage, job satisfaction, work-life balance, stress level, unemployment rate, and sector growth.

We’ve got the spectacular resignation, the quiet resignation, and the refusal to return to the office, and now? It turns out that individuals seek happiness, stability, flexibility, and a good income.

Based on BLS data and salary ranges from other sources, including CareerBuilder, the top career in America is software developer, with a median annual salary of $121,000. Software developers write code to create and enhance applications and programs for computers.

According to Studydatascience.org, a four-year bachelor’s degree or a coding Bootcamp, which can span between four and eighteen months, is often required to become a software developer.