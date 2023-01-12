The mana suns of Phyrexia have been bent to the will of the Praetors in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians have warped the five suns of the MTG plane known, formerly known as Mirrodin, creating an outer layer on the plane that aligns with constructed monuments. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, Wizards of the Coast has captured this detail of the transformed plane through Panorama full-art basic lands, showcasing the suns behind monuments created by each of the five Praetors.

