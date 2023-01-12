Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where to use the Retro Runway Fridge key in DMZ
In Warzone‘s DMZ mode, players will come across several locked areas at the beginning of a match. These locked areas, buildings, caches, and toolboxes can be opened with corresponding keys. The Retro Runway Fridge is one of the locked caches in the DMZ, and players must have its respective key to unlock and get its loot. Remember, players can store up to 20 keys in their key inventory which can be used to unlock buildings in different matches.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
dotesports.com
How MTG Poison counters work in Phyrexia All Will Be One
Poison counters in Magic: The Gathering are returning to the Standard format with new synergies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The last time Poison counters were relevant in MTG Standard was through Fynn, the Fangbearer. The Kaldheim legendary creature added two Poison counters to an opponent upon being dealt combat damage with a creature that had Deathtouch. Poison counters also appeared on Ajani, Sleeper Agent, although the planeswalker’s ultimate is hardly used in the Standard format.
dotesports.com
France is building a ‘national esports ecosystem’ and wants to work with publishers, TOs, and teams
Esports is getting more recognized as the industry grows throughout the world, and France is pursuing its strategy to make the country more attractive ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A “national esports ecosystem” to regulate the industry is being created and is to be revealed next summer, France...
dotesports.com
Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back
The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.
dotesports.com
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander precon face cards bring fresh look to known MTG archetypes
Phyrexia: All Will Be One will release with two preconstructed Commander decks depicting different sides of the current multiversal conflict involving the Phyrexian threat. ONE releases on Feb. 10. Corrupting Influence is the precon centered around the Phyrexian side of the conflict. The other precon, Rebellion Rising, shines a light on the Mirran side fighting against the invading force. Wizards of the Coast revealed the face cards for each precon during the first day of spoiler season. Each lead Commander provides a new take on an established archetype and has built-in card advantage engines.
dotesports.com
MTG reanimation boasts meta-breaking potential through Conduit of Worlds
Graveyard shenanigans in Magic: The Gathering have a new Artifact tool through Conduit of Worlds in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, allowing players to cast lands and nonland permanents from the graveyard. Self-mill strategies will return to the MTG Standard meta with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
dotesports.com
Panorama MTG Phyrexia lands capture praetor essence in All Will Be One
The mana suns of Phyrexia have been bent to the will of the Praetors in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians have warped the five suns of the MTG plane known, formerly known as Mirrodin, creating an outer layer on the plane that aligns with constructed monuments. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, Wizards of the Coast has captured this detail of the transformed plane through Panorama full-art basic lands, showcasing the suns behind monuments created by each of the five Praetors.
dotesports.com
MTG Kaito boosts Dimir strategies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Dimir colors in Magic: The Gathering have a new planeswalker through Kaito, Dancing Shadow in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, providing value through drain and gain strategies, along with card draw and return to hand effects. First introduced to MTG during Kamigawa: Neon Nights, Kaito returns in Phyrexia: All Will...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s next heroes might’ve just been teased in upcoming novel, fans believe
Overwatch fans who are starving for lore are getting some pretty sweet treats later this year when Blizzard releases two new novels. The covers of the books have spurred conversation around the characters on the cover, and many think that the newest hero might have been teased on one of them.
dotesports.com
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
dotesports.com
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch
Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
dotesports.com
Love it or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s sales in the U.S. were unmatched
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has topped the list of best-selling games of 2022 in the U.S. released by market research company NPD Group. According to the list revealed by the company, Modern Warfare 2 came in at number one for both the retail and digital sales made by video game titles last year, as well as the best-selling game in the months of October, November, and December.
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.2 patch notes
League of Legends Season 13 is well and truly in swing now, and the Riot Games developers are already making sweeping changes to the League meta through a pile of buffs, nerfs, and changes as the year’s best and worst champions begin to make themselves known across Summoner’s Rift.
dotesports.com
Beyond the Summit returns to Dota 2 production to save struggling DPC SA 2023 broadcast
Beyond the Summit was one of the longest-serving and most passionate Dota 2 broadcasters in the history of its esports scene, having created their own iconic The Summit series and being involved in many other amazing events throughout the years. It made it all the more surprising when they told...
dotesports.com
Riot implements highly-requested changes to LCS broadcast times ahead of 2023 Spring Split
After weeks of complaints from the North American League of Legends community, the LCS will be changing its broadcast times for the 2023 Spring Split, Riot Games announced today. In an interview with Travis Gafford, Riot’s president of esports John Needham and global head of League esports Naz Aletaha revealed...
dotesports.com
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1
Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
dotesports.com
Sneyking makes Dota 2 history with wild Rubick item buy, and even managed to pull off the win
Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu has already even and truly proven he’s a pioneer when it comes to Dota 2 decisions and strategies after captaining Tundra Esports to their emphatic win at The International 11, but that didn’t stop him from doing it again by buying a Heart of Tarrasque on Rubick in a professional match today.
dotesports.com
‘Every mistake, a lesson’: The answer to today’s League of Legends mystery champion
With the launch of the 2023 ranked season in League of Legends, Riot Games introduced a new set of missions. These event tasks were added to the game in celebration of the beginning of the ranked season. Since Jan. 10, a new mission has been added to League every day, and its goal is to have a player play a game with a certain champion on their team.
Comments / 0