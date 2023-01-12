Read full article on original website
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney responds to Jacob Hay's exit
Coronation Street spoilers follow from Friday's episode (January 13). Coronation Street's Amy Barlow was left devastated in Friday's episode as her relationship with Jacob Hay hit the rocks in heartbreaking scenes. The young couple had previously defied the odds to be together, but everything has gone wrong following the arrival...
Marvel's Paul Rudd debuts hair transformation in first-look at Only Murders in the Building season 3 role
Only Murders in the Building season 2 spoilers follow. Delightful whodunnit series Only Murders in the Building has just given fans a first look at Paul Rudd's obnoxious character in the new chapter. Season 2 ended with a surprise cameo from the Marvel star as pompous actor Ben Glenroy, dying...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
Home and Away introduces new character for Mackenzie Booth storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Mackenzie Booth has been rocked by a blast from the past in a new storyline. Show bosses have introduced actor Akos Armont in the role of newcomer Gabe Miller, who was...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Emmerdale stars explain Gabby's surprise romantic rejection
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Lewis Cope have hinted that there could still be a romantic future for their characters Gabby Thomas and Nicky the nanny. Show bosses had hinted at a relationship for the pair when Nicky was first introduced last month, but some recently-released spoilers...
Emmerdale's Caleb turns tables on Cain after dark threat
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Cain Dingle's issues with his brother Caleb Miligan are mounting, with the village hardman's brother now issuing threats of his own. In tonight's (January 13) episode, Caleb turned Cain's threats back on him after the Dingle patriarch told his long-lost brother to leave the village or he would kill him.
'Yellowstone' actor Dawn Olivieri says Taylor Sheridan didn't recognize her at the '1883' premiere and immediately offered her another role once he did
Dawn Olivieri revealed how it came to be that she appears in the Taylor Sheridan television universe — or "Taylorverse" — more than once.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid disposes of another body in sinister scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid has another grisly task on his hands after claiming another victim. Todd Boyce, who plays Stephen, has been pictured working on location as the show films the next chapter of his sinister storyline. New paparazzi photographs show Stephen trying to dispose...
I'm A Celeb and Big Brother star Adele Roberts shares cancer update from hospital
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's Adele Roberts is continuing her recovery from bowel cancer in hospital. Originally diagnosed back in October 2021, the radio DJ has been open about her severe health battle in the subsequent months, even sharing photos of her chemotherapy-damaged skin along the way.
GMB's Kate Garraway details horrific moment husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair
Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has opened up about the moment when her husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair. Derek was one the people who contracted COVID in the early days of the pandemic, and after months in ICU, he requires round-the-clock care and a wheelchair for mobility (via.
Dancing On Ice's Siva Kaneswaran wants to carry on Tom Parker's memory on the show
Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran has opened up about why he decided to join the ITV competition show, citing late bandmate Tom Parker as the driving force behind his decision. Kaneswaran was a bandmate with Parker in The Wanted. In 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with...
Gogglebox's Tom Malone's former girlfriend responds to split rumours
Gogglebox star Tom Malone's former girlfriend Bryony Briscoe has confirmed they are no longer together. The couple started dating in 2020 and even moved to Leeds together, but after Tom revealed he was moving back to Manchester last month and unfollowed Bryony on Instagram, fans began to speculate that they had split.
Home and Away's Kirby and Theo face relationship crisis over Bob
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Kirby Aramoana and Theo Poulos face a relationship hurdle on UK screens next week. A surprising rift starts to develop between the couple after Kirby's ex-boyfriend Bob Forsyth returns to Summer Bay. Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see Bob...
The Batman star Colin Farrell shares update on former co-star Jeremy Renner following accident
The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has given an update on his former co-star Jeremy Renner, following the latter's snow plough accident on January 1. Hawkeye actor Renner suffered major blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs. A neighbour managed to slow down the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet. According to an official statement from his family, Renner underwent surgery on January 2 for the chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that he sustained in the accident.
Former Waterloo Road star Katie McGlynn pays tribute to show after its surprise reboot
Waterloo Road's Katie McGlynn has looked back at her time on the original show, which she starred in for two years, with fondness. Recognised now for her heartbreaking role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street and a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the actress reacted to the Waterloo Road reboot on Instagram earlier this week.
Snowpiercer Season 4 cancelled amid hopes for 'new home'
Snowpiercer season four, which was set to be the final season of the series, is no longer due to air. Although production on the popular show's finale has completed, TNT has decided not to go ahead with releasing it... so somewhere out there, just beyond reach, season four does exist.
And Just Like That season 2 reveals first look at Aidan and Carrie's reunion
And Just Like That season two has revealed a first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is a former flame of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City, and fans last saw him in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2, in which he was married.
