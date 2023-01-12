Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation Sign Agreement For New Arkansas River Dam
An agreement to fund and build a new low water dam on the Arkansas River was formalized Thursday, with the Mayors of Tulsa and Jenks, and the Chief the of Muscogee Creek National signing a memorandum of understanding on the project. The Mayor of Jenks sees it as an economic...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
Jarrett Farms In Ramona Celebrating Reopening With New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening Saturday with new ownership. Jarrett Farms can be used for everything from a wedding venue to birthday parties. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke to the new owners about why they wanted to renovate the space.
State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Scott Eizember has been executed. The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend. When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
WATCH: News On 6's Lori Fullbright Provides Testimony On Scott Eizember Execution
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. News On 6's Lori Fullbright was a media witness to the execution and shared her testimony on Thursday. Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Report Jan. 13 through Jan. 16
The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous. Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call...
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: South Tulsa playground burns down
South Tulsa playground burns down A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Brandon Hubbard)
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
