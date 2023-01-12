ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee, OK

kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
PONCA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder

MCALESTER, Okla. — Scott Eizember has been executed. The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend. When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten...
DEPEW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
HOMINY, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Report Jan. 13 through Jan. 16

The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous. Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: South Tulsa playground burns down

South Tulsa playground burns down A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Brandon Hubbard)
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
TULSA, OK

