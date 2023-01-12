Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn shooting Sunday near campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday. The university issued a statement Sunday that the junior backup forward is no longer with the team. Miles, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 20 and was ruled out for the season Saturday with an ankle injury.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO