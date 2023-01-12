ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

#3. Kansas

Rental vacancies in the U.S. are at their lowest rate since 1984. Using quarterly Census dat…
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting

Three new members of the 10-person Kansas Board of Education made their presence felt at their first meeting by raising questions about COVID-19 relief funding for local school districts, the summer food program for malnourished students and retention of the Board of Education's attorney. The image is the statehouse mural honoring the Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregation of schools unconstitutional. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Alabama F Darius Miles charged with capital murder

Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn shooting Sunday near campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday. The university issued a statement Sunday that the junior backup forward is no longer with the team. Miles, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 20 and was ruled out for the season Saturday with an ankle injury.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

