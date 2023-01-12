Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen has said he has ‘every faith’ in his current squad as the Blues reconvene competitive action this Sunday at home to Reading. A home win at Walton Hall Park could lift Everton above fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but the hosts will have to do without Katrine Veje, who has suffered a set-back in friendly game and will be out for a few weeks. The blow has been somewhat softened following the return of Sara Holmgaard from her loan spell with Fortuna Hjørring, with the defender available for the visit of the Royals.

2 DAYS AGO