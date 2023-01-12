ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster

José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again. Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...

Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16

There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Reading: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen has said he has ‘every faith’ in his current squad as the Blues reconvene competitive action this Sunday at home to Reading. A home win at Walton Hall Park could lift Everton above fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but the hosts will have to do without Katrine Veje, who has suffered a set-back in friendly game and will be out for a few weeks. The blow has been somewhat softened following the return of Sara Holmgaard from her loan spell with Fortuna Hjørring, with the defender available for the visit of the Royals.
SB Nation

Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal

Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
SB Nation

Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Spurs, and it’s time for him to go

Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Daniel Levy is holding Tottenham back. What he pulled off from becoming the club’s chairman until 2019 is one of the great sports business accomplishments in history. It’s time to go. The future might be worse for Spurs without him, but he is no longer improving Tottenham as chairman, and if he cannot change, it is time to move on.
SB Nation

Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...

Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation

Henderson: “We’re Pretty Low On Confidence”

Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a low point for a struggling Liverpool. While results and performances this year have left much to be desired, the most recent loss was probably the worst 90 minutes the team has played in at least a decade. They created very little, allowed Brighton to completely control the ball, and never really showed any signs they could find a way to earn a result.
SB Nation

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Graham Potter’s true offensive objectives have been more difficult to discern lately. Perhaps that is due to how easily they were predicted under Thomas Tuchel, where the same passing patterns, overloads, and recycled possession persisted even with injuries to our influential wingbacks. With Potter, the play seems so much less schematic and those established expectations of runs and ball movement haven’t been as clearly developed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy