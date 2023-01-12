Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation
We’re twenty one games into his reign, so how’s Tony Mowbray faring as Sunderland boss?
Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home to Swansea was frustrating as it was disappointing, with some dreadful officiating helping to send the Welsh side home with all three points. It was our first defeat in five matches in all competitions, but not one that should be overly concerning. The loss...
SB Nation
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster
José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again. Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...
Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch
You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Reading: WSL Match Preview
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen has said he has ‘every faith’ in his current squad as the Blues reconvene competitive action this Sunday at home to Reading. A home win at Walton Hall Park could lift Everton above fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but the hosts will have to do without Katrine Veje, who has suffered a set-back in friendly game and will be out for a few weeks. The blow has been somewhat softened following the return of Sara Holmgaard from her loan spell with Fortuna Hjørring, with the defender available for the visit of the Royals.
SB Nation
Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal
Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
SB Nation
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin explains why they and Mykhailo Mudryk chose Chelsea over Arsenal
In a remarkably candid interview with The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has given a detailed explanation of how and why they chose to do business with Chelsea and why they believe they are not only coming out ahead in the deal, but how Chelsea’s seriousness helped secure the agreement.
SB Nation
Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Spurs, and it’s time for him to go
Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Daniel Levy is holding Tottenham back. What he pulled off from becoming the club’s chairman until 2019 is one of the great sports business accomplishments in history. It’s time to go. The future might be worse for Spurs without him, but he is no longer improving Tottenham as chairman, and if he cannot change, it is time to move on.
SB Nation
Graham Potter sees ‘big future’ for ‘really exciting’ Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea
Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Mykhailo Mudryk — the generally accepted English spelling of his first name has been updated to y-and-i rather than y-and-y — strode out at half-time on Sunday to lap up the applause of Stamford Bridge, for the first of hopefully many, many, many times in the next eight and a half (8.5!) years.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...
Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation
Henderson: “We’re Pretty Low On Confidence”
Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a low point for a struggling Liverpool. While results and performances this year have left much to be desired, the most recent loss was probably the worst 90 minutes the team has played in at least a decade. They created very little, allowed Brighton to completely control the ball, and never really showed any signs they could find a way to earn a result.
SB Nation
Potter happy with all three points, and even some of Chelsea’s play against Crystal Palace
As the manager tells it, it wasn’t a sensational performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace by any means, but thankfully it also wasn’t a sensational result. An expected outcome at the Bridge, especially after the worst run of results in the league in nearly 27 years? Thank you all day.
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
Graham Potter’s true offensive objectives have been more difficult to discern lately. Perhaps that is due to how easily they were predicted under Thomas Tuchel, where the same passing patterns, overloads, and recycled possession persisted even with injuries to our influential wingbacks. With Potter, the play seems so much less schematic and those established expectations of runs and ball movement haven’t been as clearly developed.
Comments / 0