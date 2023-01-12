Local dogs and cats in need of forever homes

Related
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
New York Post
Viral rescue dog nobody wanted finds forever home: video
He had it ruff. In late October, a video of a scraggly, shy little dog being ignored at a Central Park adoption event went viral. The footage showed the pup, Bob Parr, with his handler, looking around forlorn and ignored, all the other doggies seemingly having been snapped up. It netted nearly 4 million views on TikTok, thousands of swooning comments and hundreds of adoption applications. One online admirer was Jade Letlow, a 31-year-old Bensonhurst resident whose beloved adopted Yorkie, Brooks, had passed away in May. Letlow, who works in insurance, wasn’t really looking for a new furry companion, but then she...
Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog
A Rhode Island animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a dog that might be part-wolf, reports KCRG. Per the Potter League for Animals, Zeus is looking for a home in an area that allows hybrid animals. They think he’s a wolf hybrid – one-third wolf, one-third German Shepherd, and one-third Husky. His […] The post Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Margaret Minnicks
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
WRIC - ABC 8News
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
Woman Walking Pit Bull Captures Moment He Finds 2 Lost Puppies in the Woods
"Your dog is so gentle and precious!" one user said.
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
