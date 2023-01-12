Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Police report burglary of Kan. man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas men edge No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas...
Royals announce 2023 minor league coaching staffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced Friday their minor league coaching staffs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (AAA) Mike Jirschele will spend his 32nd season with the Royals organization as the Manager of the Storm Chasers, reclaiming the helm he held from 1995-97 and 2003-13, after spending the 2022 season as the Bench Coach of the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He will begin the season with a 995-1018 (.494 winning percentage) managerial record in Omaha (1,208-1,134 overall), just 5 wins shy of reaching 1,000 for his career with the affiliate. Jirschele will be joined by Pitching Coach Dane Johnson, who was named to the position prior to the 2020 season and will work his 24th season as a coach, and Hitting Coach Bijan Rademacher (RAH-de-mock-err), who joins the organization after spending 2 seasons as a Minor League Coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chris Nelson will join the Storm Chasers for his 6th season with the Royals after spending the 2022 season as the Assistant Hitting Coach with Low-A Columbia. Yannick Plante will return for his 3rd season as the Storm Chasers Strength & Conditioning Coach and James Stone is in his 5th season as their Athletic Trainer. Mike Brown will serve as the Coordinator of Clubhouse Operations for the 5th consecutive season.
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats' nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0