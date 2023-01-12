KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced Friday their minor league coaching staffs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (AAA) Mike Jirschele will spend his 32nd season with the Royals organization as the Manager of the Storm Chasers, reclaiming the helm he held from 1995-97 and 2003-13, after spending the 2022 season as the Bench Coach of the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He will begin the season with a 995-1018 (.494 winning percentage) managerial record in Omaha (1,208-1,134 overall), just 5 wins shy of reaching 1,000 for his career with the affiliate. Jirschele will be joined by Pitching Coach Dane Johnson, who was named to the position prior to the 2020 season and will work his 24th season as a coach, and Hitting Coach Bijan Rademacher (RAH-de-mock-err), who joins the organization after spending 2 seasons as a Minor League Coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chris Nelson will join the Storm Chasers for his 6th season with the Royals after spending the 2022 season as the Assistant Hitting Coach with Low-A Columbia. Yannick Plante will return for his 3rd season as the Storm Chasers Strength & Conditioning Coach and James Stone is in his 5th season as their Athletic Trainer. Mike Brown will serve as the Coordinator of Clubhouse Operations for the 5th consecutive season.

