Kings Park, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to Towson

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (6-10, 2-1 CAA) hosted the Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) on Jan. 7 and fell, 67-55, at Island Federal Arena. Towson, who was picked first in the 2022-23 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll, led for the majority of the contest as it was paced by four student-athletes scoring in double figures. The Seawolves battled tough as they kept the game within striking distance. Stony Brook trailed 30-22 at halftime and were able to keep it at around that mark for the duration of the second half.
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

SBU Sports: Women’s basketball five-game winning streak comes to an end at Drexel

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-1 CAA) battled until the final whistle on Jan. 8, but ultimately fell to the Drexel Dragons (12-3, 4-0 CAA), 81-64, inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, PA. The result marked the end of the Seawolves’ five-game winning streak and their three-game winning streak to begin their inaugural CAA slate.
STONY BROOK, NY
CBS New York

Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
NORTHPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

The Jazz Loft announces February concert line-up

The Jazz Loft Presents ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ Series in February 2023. Featuring duos/trios in intimate setting with local wines. Don’t like big crowds? Who does these days? Then the Jazz Loft’s Acoustic in the Main Room series is your ticket to paradise. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists.
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Eye on the Street: Reflections on 2022

When visitors to the Village of Port Jefferson were approached Saturday, Jan. 7, they thoughtfully and very personally responded to the question: “What was your favorite, most significant or memorable event of 2022?” The themes of health, pets and travel ruled the day. — Photos by Carolyn Sackstein.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Video: Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Narrow Bay

Suffolk County Police officers rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach on Jan. 15. Nicholas Shakalis was hunting aboard a kayak when it capsized and he fell into the water. A person on land saw the man in the water and called 911 at approximately 8:45 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ISLIP, NY

