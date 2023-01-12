Read full article on original website
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Scarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchWhite Plains, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MBrooklyn, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekDeer Park, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to Towson
The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (6-10, 2-1 CAA) hosted the Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) on Jan. 7 and fell, 67-55, at Island Federal Arena. Towson, who was picked first in the 2022-23 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll, led for the majority of the contest as it was paced by four student-athletes scoring in double figures. The Seawolves battled tough as they kept the game within striking distance. Stony Brook trailed 30-22 at halftime and were able to keep it at around that mark for the duration of the second half.
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Women’s basketball five-game winning streak comes to an end at Drexel
The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (9-6, 3-1 CAA) battled until the final whistle on Jan. 8, but ultimately fell to the Drexel Dragons (12-3, 4-0 CAA), 81-64, inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, PA. The result marked the end of the Seawolves’ five-game winning streak and their three-game winning streak to begin their inaugural CAA slate.
Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
News 12
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Daily Voice
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
News 12
East End Full Show: Heated outdoor spaces at East End wineries
Doug Geed takes us to some of the East End's great wineries that offer heated outdoor spaces for patrons to enjoy during the cold winter months.
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
The Jazz Loft announces February concert line-up
The Jazz Loft Presents ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ Series in February 2023. Featuring duos/trios in intimate setting with local wines. Don’t like big crowds? Who does these days? Then the Jazz Loft’s Acoustic in the Main Room series is your ticket to paradise. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Eye on the Street: Reflections on 2022
When visitors to the Village of Port Jefferson were approached Saturday, Jan. 7, they thoughtfully and very personally responded to the question: “What was your favorite, most significant or memorable event of 2022?” The themes of health, pets and travel ruled the day. — Photos by Carolyn Sackstein.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving off road on Southern State Parkway in North Babylon
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Video: Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Narrow Bay
Suffolk County Police officers rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach on Jan. 15. Nicholas Shakalis was hunting aboard a kayak when it capsized and he fell into the water. A person on land saw the man in the water and called 911 at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
News 12
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
The Veracity Report - New York Edition
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue
Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG.
The Staten Island Advance
Luckiest store in NY? 2 Mega Millions $1M+ winners sold this week at same spot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winning ticket for this week’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Friday night — and in a bit of history making, the Maine lottery got its first jackpot. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Lottery officials...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
Daily Voice
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
News 12
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Hunter rescued near Mastic Beach after kayak capsizes
Nicholas Shakalis was hunting aboard a kayak when his boat capsized and fell into the water.
Daily Voice
Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub
Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
