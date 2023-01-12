Read full article on original website
Gov. Pillen announces education priority bills
Gov. Jim Pillen announced his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday. Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform...
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
School choice bill sparks debate in House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education
TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”. A...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization
A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization. Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.
Josh Shapiro set to be sworn in as governor Tuesday, will face challenges of running 5th most populated state in US
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We're just hours away from a major "changing of the guard" in Harrisburg. The era of Josh Shapiro begins Tuesday. He'll be saddled with the challenges of running the fifth most populated state in the country once he is sworn in as governor Tuesday. As last-minute details...
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on...
President approves Georgia disaster declaration
WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in...
'It means the world': Local businesses to be vendors at governor-elect's inauguration
Pennsylvania's attorney general is hours away from becoming the governor. Josh Shapiro has spent the last nearly 20 years in politics. He's been Pennsylvania's attorney general for the last six. Tuesday morning, he'll be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th governor. Shapiro will face challenges, but he will also have...
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
Georgia, Tennessee to Participate in school meals demonstration project
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
Q&A: Dana Hunter, Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Louisiana is marking the occasion with a renewed emphasis on helping survivors, providing trauma-informed training to police, and raising public awareness around the issue. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to fund Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Dana...
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion
Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
4 SUNY takeaways from Hochul’s State of the State 2023
Gov. Kathy Hochul didn’t spend much time talking about the SUNY system in this year's State of the State address, but she did include a passel of SUNY proposals in the accompanying 277-page book of 147 initiatives for a better New York. Here are four key takeaways:. Steps to...
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
