Read full article on original website
Related
US-China officials to meet on economy, aim to ease tension
ZURICH — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday in the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. Yellen's first face-to-face meeting with...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG — (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat.
Saved from death at sea, Syrian refugees face deportation
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — On New Year’s Eve, a small boat carrying more than 230 would-be migrants, most of them Syrians, broke down and began to sink after setting sail from the northern coast of Lebanon. Since the collapse of Lebanon’s economy in 2019, an increasing number of...
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
Comments / 0