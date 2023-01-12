Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Sicko ‘predator’ arrested for raping, kidnapping teens, 21-year-old in NYC: cops
A “predator” who sought out troubled young victims has been arrested and charged with the kidnappings and rapes of two teenage girls and a 21-year-old woman in New York, police officials said Thursday. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of preying on two 15-year-old girls, one who was reported missing from Wyandanch, Long Island, in August and the other who disappeared from Rego Park, Queens, in December, according to cops. The third known victim, the 21-year-old woman, also from Queens, was reported missing by her parents Jan. 2 after she went out on New Year’s Eve and never came home, cops said. “He’s a...
NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx. It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?
A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, on the floor of her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday. The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom...
Deputies shoot, kill man found stabbing abducted woman in Upstate NY, police say
Southeast, N.Y. — A man found stabbing a woman he was suspected of abducting this week in Upstate New York has been shot and killed by police, troopers said. The woman the man is accused of attacking is in critical condition, troopers said. The domestic violence incident started Tuesday...
Man out on bail for slaying Bloomingburg woman kills himself after skipping sentencing
State police say Cammerino failed to appear at his sentencing at Sullivan County Court and was tracked by police to 7 Watkins Ave. in Middletown.
29-year-old sentenced to 12 years in prison in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Luis Cabrera Santos, 29, is the first of five suspects who will be sentenced this week.
Treasure hunters search NYC's East River after claim that mammoth bones were dumped there in the 1940s
Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City's East River and they'd likely say "mob boss" before thinking of mammoth bones. But several groups of treasure hunters have taken to the waterway in recent weeks after hearing a guest on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast claim a boxcar's worth of potentially valuable prehistoric mammoth bones was dumped in the river in the 1940s.
Two men found dead under suspicious circumstances in NYC, cops say
Two men were found dead in Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances – one in bed covered in blood and the other in a parked vehicle, cops said. A 53-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, also 53, was found around 11 a.m. in his bed “in a pool of blood” inside 706 Hinsdale Street in East New York, according to police. There were no signs of trauma to the body, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in each case. Police were investigating.
Travel expert on a close call at JFK airport and challenges facing the FAA
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a near collision between two passenger planes at New York's JFK airport. And the FAA is facing criticism after a computer outage last week caused massive delays. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins Lana Zak to discuss.
FAA investigating averted collision at NYC airport
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a close call at JFK airport when two passenger planes nearly collided on the runway on Friday. Kris Van Cleave spoke to one of the passengers.
CBS News
Evacuation warning remains in Wilton
People in Wilton who were evacuation due to flooding threat are allowed to return home. But with rain in the forecast, conditions could change. An evacuation warning remains in effect for the region.
New York Dad Told Kids to ‘Keep Your Seat Belt On’ Before Running Down Their Mother with SUV, Then Stabbing Her: Prosecutors
A New York dad is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly admitting to intentionally running over his wife with an SUV before getting out and stabbing her — all while the couple’s three young children were in the backseat of the car. Stephen Giraldo, 36, a bus driver...
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1