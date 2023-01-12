ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
BENICIA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch

Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah.    Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.    Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms.    "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy