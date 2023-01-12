Read full article on original website
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to open warming shelter Saturday amid continued storms as library reopens
VALLEJO – As a parade of storms continue to sweep through the region, the city of Vallejo announced it will be opening an overnight warming shelter for the city’s unsheltered population on Saturday night. Friday’s announcement about the opening of a warming shelter came hours after the John...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
SFist
Large Fire In the Mission Friday Night Displaced 22 People, But No Injuries Reported
A two-alarm fire started at a Mission District residence around 7 p.m. Friday, and spread to the building next door, but all residents were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported according to the SFFD. The fire was contained by 9 p.m. This large fire on 20th Street displaced 22 people,...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
KRON4 News
Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
KRON4 News
Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
KRCB 104.9
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
KRON4 News
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
