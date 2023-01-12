Read full article on original website
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (1/16/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the league, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning track Monday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, the Red Wings had...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 15 vs. Canucks
RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will start today for the Carolina Hurricanes as they host the Vancouver Canucks. Kochetkov, 23, is set to play his first game since Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. The rookie has dropped three consecutive results in regulation for the first time in his NHL career, however, hopes to bounce back today. His 10 wins remain tied with Buffalo Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the most by any Eastern Conference rookie this season.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
Blackhawks enjoy a day of soccer with Petr Cech, Chicago Fire FC
This week, the Chicago Blackhawks had a day of soccer at Chicago Fire FC's Fire Pitch facility on the north side of Chicago, including a chance to face Chelsea legend Petr Cech, which was a big deal for Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady.
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
BLOG: Davidson, Team Want to See Reichel Flourish as Leader in Rockford
General Manager Kyle Davidson described the move as 'valuable' to the young forward's development to become a go-to leader and center. On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they reassigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs after recording three points (1G, 2A) in three appearances this past week. General Manager...
NHL
Forslund talks Kraken growth on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Broadcaster credits change in COVID-19 protocols as big reason for Seattle success. Seattle Kraken television play-by-play broadcaster John Forslund said eased COVID-19 restrictions have helped the expansion team improve dramatically in its second NHL season. "I think the biggest difference, and I felt this in training camp, was that the...
NHL
Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kochetkov, 23, has posted a 2-2-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .911 save percentage...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS, NV - Leon Draisaitl led the way with a pair of goals as the Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a well-executed 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. Jack Campbell back-stopped the squad with 27 saves while Klim Kostin continued his scoring with...
NHL
Canucks rally late, defeat Hurricanes in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored, and Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists for the Canucks (18-22-3), who won for the second time in nine games. Collin Delia made 29 saves.
NHL
Flyers Drop Caps, 3-1
Carter Hart made 39 saves - including all 33 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes - to help the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday at Capital One Arena, giving the Flyers a sweep of a two-game home-and-home set of games with the Caps. Hart picked up both victories over the Caps this week, and Philadelphia has now won seven of its last eight games in what is easily its hottest stretch of the season to date.
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
NHL
Jets stay hot, hand Coyotes 9th straight loss
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets handed the Arizona Coyotes their ninth straight loss with a 2-1 win at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets (29-14-1), who have won eight of their past nine games. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves. "[The Coyotes] are...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'
What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
