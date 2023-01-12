ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that the Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy

It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan

An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports

Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Adam Fox Eyeing His Second Norris Trophy

The New York Rangers are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games. They currently are riding a seven-game point streak and have risen to third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. A big reason for this fantastic stretch is Adam Fox, their number-one defenseman and one of the best blueliners in the NHL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season

PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football flips Western Michigan RB transfer away from Big 12 program

Minnesota football lured a former Western Michigan RB away from Oklahoma State on Friday. The Cowboys had the RB committed to them before the Golden Gophers flipped him. Sean Tyler spent the majority of his college career with the Broncos before transferring. Tyler accounted for 2,830 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns in 42 games during his time with Western Michigan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
markerzone.com

PANTHERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed veteran forward Zac Dalpe on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Dalpe, 33, is in his second season with the Panthers organization after signing with them on July 30th, 2021. The Paris (Ontario) native...

Comments / 0

Community Policy