Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)Saint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversySaint Paul, MN
Basketball Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Pgh Hockey Now
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that the Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy
It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports
Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid
DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Adam Fox Eyeing His Second Norris Trophy
The New York Rangers are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games. They currently are riding a seven-game point streak and have risen to third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. A big reason for this fantastic stretch is Adam Fox, their number-one defenseman and one of the best blueliners in the NHL.
NHL
Coyotes at Wild
COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season
PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football flips Western Michigan RB transfer away from Big 12 program
Minnesota football lured a former Western Michigan RB away from Oklahoma State on Friday. The Cowboys had the RB committed to them before the Golden Gophers flipped him. Sean Tyler spent the majority of his college career with the Broncos before transferring. Tyler accounted for 2,830 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns in 42 games during his time with Western Michigan.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed veteran forward Zac Dalpe on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Dalpe, 33, is in his second season with the Panthers organization after signing with them on July 30th, 2021. The Paris (Ontario) native...
Comments / 0