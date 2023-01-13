ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store

By Siafa Lewis, CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Stolen bird in Delran safely returned to store 01:45

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –  An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.

They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.

According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.

They contacted police, who recovered the bird.

"Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County, was arrested.

Roble may have previously stolen items, from another pet shop where he was a customer.

"They recognized him," Marcus said. "I believe he was one of their customers so they notified the police department and that's when they rolled up at his house and they found him apparently in his bed with the bird."

Most of the birds at the store, including the one that was stolen, already belong to someone. They're at the store until they've weaned off baby formula so Marcus called the concerned owners.

"Letting them know that their bird had come back," Marcus said. "And he seems to be in perfectly good health. We're going to do a vet check on him."

Roble is charged with third-degree shoplifting and released on a summons.

Comments / 3

