Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan

Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
Spring-area task force to target flood mitigation along Cypress Creek in 2023 with drainage district
The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force—which formed in 2019, according to Wilkerson—initially announced the proposed Cypress Creek drainage district in May. (Designed by Ronald Winters) The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force is hoping to speed up flood mitigation efforts along Cypress Creek by creating a drainage district by...
Candidacy filing for Katy City Council, Katy ISD board to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and end Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Katy interested in City Council and Katy ISD board of trustees positions can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting...
Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
Status of Montgomery County public health services manager under discussion
The Montgomery County Public Health District originally voted to transfer management of public health from the hospital district to the county in a special joint meeting July 26. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery County commissioners appointed Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack as the county’s representative to manage the transfer of public...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
Harris County Attorney Menefee Files Student Debt Relief Brief in US Supreme Court
“Student loan debt has become an inescapable financial burden for many Americans, including first generation college students whose parents couldn’t afford to pay their way through school. We filed this brief to give those folks relief,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “Not only does the student debt relief plan have a positive impact on people who are drowning in student loan payments, it also helps the County by allowing these people to more fully participate in the local economy. Importantly, leaders at all levels of government need to be discussing making college more attainable for future generations. Students in Harris County shouldn’t be dissuaded from going to college because it’s become unreasonably expensive—each of them deserves the opportunity to pursue a higher education.”
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
See what openings are planned for 2023 at Montrose Collective as project nears full occupancy
Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected to open at the site in 2023, including an Ireland-based med spa, a health-focused cafe and a raw bar. (Courtesy Radom Capital) Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected...
Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map
Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
North Harris County Regional Water Authority reduces water rates for first time in 22 years
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting for the first time in the water authority's history.
Texas Supreme Court gives state ability to take over Houston ISD school board
A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after the Texas Supreme Court vacated an injunction, sending the case back to the trial court. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after...
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects
Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
Pedaling along: Kingwood bicycle shop 29ers Bike Shop offers array of options for riders of all ages
29ers Bike Shop in Kingwood offers repair and restoration services for both older and newer bicycles. (Photos by Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) When Ross Lapham set out to purchase a bicycle for his family to get out of the house during the COVID-19 lockdown, he had no idea the venture would turn into a business.
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
